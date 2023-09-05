Correction: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Death Investigation

The victim in this incident is Kristophere Perkins, 32, of Thetford, Vermont. The spelling of his first name and his age were incorrect in an earlier version of this release and have been updated below.

CASE#: 23A4006480

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 2325 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Levi Pond, Groton

VIOLATION: Death Investigation

VICTIM: Kristophere Perkins

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford

Accompanied in the boat by two individuals:

Tim Perkins

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton

Juvenile also in the boat at the time of the incident.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/03/2023 at approximately 2325 hours the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks was notified of a boating incident on Levi Pond in the town of Groton. Members of the state police were advised three individuals went out on the pond on a small boat when the boat overturned and only two occupants of the boat arrived on shore. Search efforts for the missing occupant continued through the evening and that individual was not located.

In the early morning hours of 09/04/2023 members of the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team located the body of the third and missing occupant of the boat. The individual was pronounced deceased on scene and the occupant’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner for autopsy.

At this time this death does not appear to be suspicious.

