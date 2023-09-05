Archery hunters kill grizzly bear in self-defense

On the evening of Sept. 1, two archery hunters shot and killed a large adult male grizzly bear in self-defense while hunting for elk west of Island Park Reservoir.

The hunters were moving through thick brush when a large grizzly charged directly towards them from a short distance away. Both hunters were able to discharge their sidearms, killing the bear before it made contact with them. No injuries to the individuals involved were reported.

The hunters immediately called into the Fremont County dispatch to report the incident. Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and conducted a thorough investigation. It was determined that the hunters acted in self-defense during a surprise encounter with the bear from a very close distance.

Grizzly bears are protected under State and Federal law, and Fish and Game would like to remind hunters that grizzly bears may be encountered in north Idaho and the Greater Yellowstone areas.

Here are some good reminders when hunting in grizzly country: