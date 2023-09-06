A New Report Conducts In-depth Evaluation of SmallSat Market Including Emerging Trends, Leaders, and Market Sizing

The purpose of the report is to provide a financially focused market overview of the small satellite (“SmallSat”) sub-vertical market.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NewSpace Global, a Multiverse Media brand, is pleased to announce the availability of its latest report, “Evaluation of the SmallSat Market: Emerging Trends, Leaders, and Market Sizing, 2023.” The purpose of the report is to provide a financially focused market overview of the small satellite (“SmallSat”) sub-vertical market. The report seeks to highlight opportunities for investors in this critical sector of the New Space economy while also educating readers about emerging trends in the smallsat ecosystem.

An Evaluation of the SmallSat Market - Emerging Trends, Leaders, and market sizing. A NewSpace Global report, September 2023

The report is broken down into the following sections.

Leaders in the smallsat ecosystem

Advanced concepts

Emerging commercial players

Smallsat use cases

Global economic trends impacting the smallsat industry

Developing markets

Industry trends

Application analysis

End-user analysis

Upcoming missions

The smallsat industry continues to make major advancements driving innovation and reducing barriers to space. As a whole, the market is poised for significant growth over the next decade – growth that will be driven by a mix of public and private investment. This comprehensive report will detail leaders in various sub-sectors, advanced concepts and emerging technologies, as well as on-going commercial ventures that are showing promise. The report will also outline near-term growth of the market and upcoming missions and use cases that will highlight the economic potential of the smallsat industry.

Joe Reagan, President of NewSpace Global said: “This report goes beyond the standard market sizing and seeks to provide investors, industry leaders, executives, and space enthusiasts a better understanding of the trends impacting growth over the next 10 years in the smallsat ecosystem.”

About NewSpace Global

NewSpace Global, a Multiverse Media brand, has been a leading market analysis firm specializing in emerging commercial space opportunities since 2011. The 2023 SmallSat Report marks the third report from NewSpace Global since it came under new management.

Learn more at: https://newspaceglobal.com

About the Multiverse Media

Multiverse Media is a fully integrated media company with a focus on creating, collecting, and distributing high-quality science and technology news, with a specific emphasis on space news and information and fills a gap in the global landscape. We strive for excellence in everything we do, and we exist to inform, educate, and inspire.

Multiverse Media products and services come from three divisions: news and intelligence, multimedia publishing, and film and video production.

Learn more at: https://multiverse.media

