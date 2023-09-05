Suspect Charged with Contraband Offenses at VADOC Prison

Press Release September 05, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) apprehended a female suspect attempting to supply drugs and a cellphone to an inmate at Bland Correctional Center.

On Wednesday, August 30, the suspect, who had recently applied to visit the inmate as a friend, was found attempting to place contraband under the toolbox of a state vehicle parked on Bland Correctional Center’s property. The VADOC’s Drug Task Force later learned that the contraband was intended for an inmate at the facility.

The suspect is charged with 2 counts of attempt to deliver drugs to an inmate, attempt to deliver a cellphone to an inmate and possession of a concealed weapon (a firearm).

The suspect was transported to the Bland County Magistrate.

Charges against the inmate are pending.

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigative process continues.