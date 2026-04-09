VADOC Investigating Death of Inmate Following Apparent Attack by ...
Agency News
April 09, 2026
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) is investigating the death of an inmate following an apparent attack by another inmate at Keen Mountain Correctional Center.
The incident occurred early this morning. Corrections team members attempted life-saving measures until first responders arrived on scene to take over those measures.
This was an isolated incident. Keen Mountain Correctional Center is secure and there is no active threat to corrections team members or other members of the inmate population. No corrections team members were injured during this incident.
OLES is actively investigating this incident. No further information will be released at this time.
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