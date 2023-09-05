Sep 1, 2023 - Greenwood, MS

contact: John Stewart, economicdevelopment@greenwoodms.com

Angela Curry, Executive Director of the Greenwood-Leflore Industrial Board will be retiring from her role as Executive Director effective December 29, 2023. Curry has served in this role since May 2008.

“First, and foremost, I want to thank Angela for all her many years of faithful service to the Greenwood-Leflore Industrial Board and to our community as a whole. Angela is a true American success story. She started her career as a receptionist and worked her way up through the ranks achieving the role of Executive Director. Our community is a much better place for us to live thanks in a large part to the hard work and sheer determination of Angela. While we wish her well in retirement, she is going to leave a tremendous void and will be greatly missed.” John Stewart, Board Chairman.

projects at Milwaukee Tool and Viking LLC, among others with a total capital investment of more than 50 million dollars. She and her team successfully recruited new industries such as Coburn Supply Company, PepsiCo, Lynx Grills, and most recently Saylor Wheel LLC, with capital investments totaling more than 40 million dollars. “After much thought and prayer, I have decided to retire,” says Curry. “I cannot begin to express the rewarding experience I have had working in economic development for over thirty years in this community. I am sincerely grateful for all that I have learned as well as the lifelong relationships that I have cultivated during my tenure.” The Greenwood-Leflore Industrial Board is a division of city and county government that works to foster and encourage responsible community and economic development activities that result in job creation, retention, increased tax base and an improved sustainability and quality of life for the citizens of the Greenwood-Leflore area. Curry also oversees the Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Economic Development Foundation, a private non-profit, membership based organization established in 1980 to promote the industrial and business community.

The Industrial Board is currently working to find Curry’s replacement. Interested parties may apply through October 2, 2023, by submitting a resume and cover letter to economicdevelopment@greenwoodms.com. A complete job description is posted at Greenwood City Hall, 101 West Church Street, and on our website at www.greenwoodedf.com. The new director will begin January 2024.

