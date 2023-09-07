iStream Teams Up with GrailPay to Introduce Cutting-Edge Payment Solutions
The iStream GrailPay solution provides real-time verification of account details, cash-flow inquiry and financing options through existing payment partnerships.
Together, we will be able to solve both customer and partner needs for payment processing, with the speed and reliability our customers have come to expect in today's modern payment ecosystem.”BROOKFIELD, WI, US, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading fintech innovator, iStream, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with GrailPay, a revolutionary player in the payment solutions industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing seamless and secure financial transactions for businesses and their customers.
iStream has consistently pioneered state-of-the-art financial technology products to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. The partnership with GrailPay perfectly aligns with iStream's commitment to providing innovative and reliable payment solutions that enhance efficiency, convenience, and security.
GrailPay has achieved significant recognition for its groundbreaking approach to payment solutions. Their cutting-edge technology and dedication to enhancing transaction experiences synergize with iStream's core values. Together, iStream and GrailPay are poised to revolutionize business payment management, offering a comprehensive suite of services that streamline processes, cut costs, and ensure frictionless transactions in today's fast-paced business landscape.
Key Benefits of the iStream GrailPay Solution:
* Real-time Verification: The iStream GrailPay Solution offers real-time verification for account details such as account ownership, ABA/DDA, account type, and balance. This empowers merchants to confidently accept ACH transactions online.
* Simplified Transactions: Expanding payment methods to include ACH with real-time cashflow inquiry and validation capabilities benefits merchants with reduced costs, debit/credit flexibility, and faster settlement.
* Financing Options: GrailPay’s embedded financing products liberate cash flow for small businesses through their existing payments partnerships or software vendors. By offering short-term financing, it enables businesses to access financing directly over the partners' existing payment infrastructure.
"This collaboration provides iStream the ability to expand our ACH offering to provide the industry's latest technology through a single platform." stated Katie Robinson, President of iStream. "Together, we will be able to solve both customer and partner needs for payment processing, with the speed and reliability our customers have come to expect in today's modern payment ecosystem."
William Messina, CEO of GrailPay, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “GrailPay takes pride in enhancing our partners' ACH volume to be profitable and retain their small business clients. We're excited about our partnership with an institution like iStream, committed to product excellence." The iStream GrailPay Solution is available for businesses looking to optimize payment processes, enhance customer experiences, reduce costs, and expedite settlement.
About iStream:
iStream delivers bank-agnostic fintech solutions focusing on payments, data, A/R, treasury management, and reconciliation. From integration facilitation to payment processing, iStream simplifies payments for businesses of all sizes. iStream is bank-agnostic, requiring no change to institutional relationships, resulting in cost reductions, faster payments, and accelerated cash flow for clients. For more information, please visit www.istreamfs.com.
About GrailPay:
GrailPay provides infrastructure for payment companies and software vendors to offer embedded financing and payment options to business clients. GrailPay’s technology empowers partners to validate bank accounts and onboard clients to ACH seamlessly. With this infrastructure, GrailPay partners can offer revenue-generating products that enhance small business clients’ cash flow, driving monetization and retention over existing payments volume. For more information, please visit www.grailpay.com.
