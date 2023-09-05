James W. Phillips Joins Marbella & Beyond as Associate Director, Entering the World of Luxury Real Estate
Exclusive Living: Selling Sunsets to the World's Top 1%LONDON, MAYFAIR, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marbella & Beyond, a leading luxury real estate brokerage renowned for its premium property offerings in the Marbella region and Portugal, is thrilled to announce the appointment of James W. Phillips as their new Associate Director. With a remarkable background that has seen him make indelible marks on the French Riviera in the luxury, celebrity PR and publishing sectors, James brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to his new role.
As the owner of the JWP Media Group, Phillips has consistently demonstrated his ability to innovate and create success in the realms of luxury, celebrity PR and publishing. His journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication to being relentless and never giving up and his ability to envision and realise exceptional opportunities.
" James’s story is an embodiment of dedication, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit," said Angelo Collins, CEO of Marbella & Beyond. “His alignment with Marbella & beyond as an Associate Director signifies not only a professional partnership but a shared commitment to excellence, growth, and delivering unparalleled value to our clients."
Throughout his career, Phillips has established himself as a pivotal figure in the business landscape. Under his determination, the JWP Media Group has thrived, becoming a recognised force in luxury lifestyle and celebrity PR publishing. James's innovative spirit and his keen eye for market trends have been instrumental in the group's longevity.
James's journey into the world of luxury real estate comes as a natural progression, building on his passion for excellence and his ability to identify unique opportunities. In his new role as Associate Director at Marbella & Beyond, he will play a central role in expanding the brokerage's reach, forging new partnerships, and providing clients with unparalleled real estate experiences.
"I am thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter with Marbella & Beyond," said Phillips. "The world of luxury real estate presents a captivating synergy with my background in publishing and PR and the luxury lifestyles that surround it. I look forward to contributing my expertise to further elevate the brand and provide clients with exceptional real estate opportunities in the breath-taking Marbella region."
James's appointment underscores Marbella & Beyond's commitment to staying at the forefront of the luxury real estate market, providing clients with access to the most exquisite properties and personalised services. With Phillips as Associate Director, the brokerage looks forward to an era of continued growth, innovation, and exceeding client expectations.
