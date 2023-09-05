Submit Release
New Handgun Program Starts at John Sevier Range

NASHVILLE --- A new handgun program has been implemented at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s John Sevier Range in Knoxville. The public is invited to experience the enhanced handgun carry permits classes.

Cost for the class is $8 per person. If participants do not have a handgun to use, the TWRA will provide guns and ammunition at no additional charge. To register for a class and for additional information, contact the John Sevier Range at (865) 594-6279.

“Public safety is a priority for TWRA, and proper handgun training can ensure the public is knowledgeable and safe when carrying a firearm,” said Chad Gann, John Sevier Range manager. “We also welcome folks to try out the sport of recreational shooting and learn a new skill they can enjoy.”

The range recently held its first handgun carry permit class at the range for a small group of educators. The range is open for rifle/pistol/archery on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The shotgun range is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-6 p.m. The range is closed the first full weekend of each month.

---TWRA---

