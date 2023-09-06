Wingwomen Femhealth Startup Announces Dr. Paul P. Bergeron, MD, MBA, as Owner of its South Boston Medical Practice
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wingwomen, a pioneering women’s Femhealth startup, is proud to announce the appointment of New England physician Dr. Paul P. Bergeron, MD, MBA, as the owner of their newly inaugurated Massachusetts medical practice. This strategic move signifies Wingwomen's commitment to enhance their virtual care platform by introducing an in-person experience at their brand new brick-and-mortar location in South Boston.
Dr. Bergeron is a former Regional Executive Medical Director, of Steward Health Care Network where he worked with operations teams to improve performance of providers in two major Steward Health Care Network markets, Florida, and Massachusetts. And the former Chief Medical Officer of Prospect Medical Holdings where he oversaw Northeast accountable care network clinical strategy and operations for Rhode Island composed of over 500 providers accounting for 70,000 covered lives participating in commercial, state, and federal accountable care contracts.
Having completed his training in Internal Medicine at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, California, Dr. Bergeron received his Medical Degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine. His academic journey also includes an MBA from the Isenberg School of Management and a BA in Psychology from the College of the Holy Cross. Moreover, he holds numerous esteemed certifications, including Internal Medicine Board Certification, Fellowship at the American College of Physicians, Certification from the American Medical Directors Association as a Medical Director, and as a Physician Executive from the American College of Physician Executives.
At Wingwomen PLLC, Massachusetts, Dr. Bergeron will be at the helm, managing and overseeing the clinical director and the entire clinical staff of the South Boston location. Additionally, he will steer the direction for the brand’s growth and outreach in the wider Massachusetts region.
“I joined Wingwoman because it was evident that it was something special," remarked Dr. Bergeron. "The organization's commitment to acknowledging and addressing the specific concerns of women, combined with its dedication to enhancing patient experiences throughout their care continuum, unequivocally affirmed my decision to align with Wingwomen."
"In this post-roe reproductive health environment, women have become increasingly wary of solely relying on digital platforms for gynecological care due to potential risks of data breaches leading to criminal charges, Adonica Shaw, Wingwomen Founder & CEO, remarked. Recognizing this concern, Wingwomen is emphasizing the importance of integrating face-to-face interactions between patients and medical professionals. Our shift towards integrating a physical practice with our virtual clinic is a testament to our commitment to patient privacy. Dr. Bergeron’s visionary approach and vast expertise, is a tremendous addition to the Wingwomen family."
About Wingwomen:
Wingwomen's value-based approach to reproductive health care and fertility education uniquely addresses knowledge and care gaps for women in the patient populations it serves. The Massachusettes based Femhealth company is on a mission to improve reproductive health outcomes and reduce the time to diagnosis for conditions like Endometriosis and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.
For more information, visit www.mywingwomen.com.
About Wingwomen:
Wingwomen's value-based approach to reproductive health care and fertility education uniquely addresses knowledge and care gaps for women in the patient populations it serves. The Massachusettes based Femhealth company is on a mission to improve reproductive health outcomes and reduce the time to diagnosis for conditions like Endometriosis and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.
For more information, visit www.mywingwomen.com.
