Obsidian Wealth Management: Creating Financial Future Security and Building Legacy Wealth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsidian Wealth Management, also known as DoWhatTheWealthyDo.com, offers customized and highly specialized asset protection, legal tax deduction, and financial & asset protection strategies. These strategies are designed to assist business owners such as property management companies, contractors, logistics or trucking companies, entrepreneurs, professional athletes, professional musicians (such as DJs, artists, and producers), and higher earners who make over $ 1 million in annual revenues.
They focus on maximizing wealth through protecting assets from creditors and lawsuits, which works by legally minimizing taxes to as low as $0, asset accumulation/management, and creating a tax-free retirement in as little as 11 years. Through their wealth management & tax advisory services, they enable their clients to have the opportunity to utilize the same strategies wealthy individuals use. This goes a long way in assisting them to increase cash flow and building and protecting their legacy while creating long-term financial security for themselves and their families. Additionally, their services also help to minimize what they pay Uncle Sam.
“Most people don't realize that the Movie The Matrix was a documentary. Life is like the Matrix, where we live in two different worlds,” says founder Joshwa Fuchs. “The Matrix is a world that has blinded you from the truth that there are in fact two worlds, one where regular folks live with its own set of rules, mindset and taxes, and then there is another world where the wealthy operate from with an entirely different set of rules, taxes, protection and mindsets, you can choose which world you want to be a part of, but most are blind to it.” Building on his example, he continues to say, “You always have a choice, you can choose to take the blue pill where the story ends, you wake up and keep doing what you are doing and getting the same results staying stuck where you are. OR you choose to take the red pill just as Neo did, where you stay in wonderland and we go down the rabbit hole together showing you exactly what the wealthy do and how you can do it too! It all boils down to understanding the rules of the game so that you can win. Again it’s a choice that is followed by action! ”
DoWhatTheWealthyDo.com uses a variety of unique strategies and services that focus on helping business owners properly utilize their unique Legacy Wealth Trust to protect assets, utilize arbitrage, drastically reduce taxes, build multiple streams of retirement income, help put their lazy idle dollars or emergency funds to work earning them tax-free income, all so they can reduce their taxes and accelerate their cash flow, and overall wealth while being able to give to charitable causes. Obsidian offers a tax advisory savings plan that provides a return of 200% or higher off of the tax savings provided ensuring the business owners get substantial benefits. This investment ensures savings, increased returns, and the opportunity to invest in cash-flowing assets, similar to strategies employed by the wealthy. They specialize in creating a unique Legacy Wealth Blueprint Plan, serving as the first step in bulletproofing past IRS filings, fixing any issues, and obtaining updated reports for IRS protection. They provide clients with a comprehensive Asset Protection and tax plan, promoting long-term financial freedom and protection from lawsuits, creditors, and potential deferral or elimination of income and capital gains taxes on held assets. Furthermore, DoWhatTheWealthyDo.com’s team of experienced wealth advocates work closely with clients at every step, providing tailored advice that suits each individual’s needs.
Currently, DoWhatTheWealthyDo.com is giving businesses a rare opportunity with their
unique Corporate Legacy Leveraged Wealth Account – an incredible way to secure both tax-free retirement and employee benefits simultaneously with the ability to utilize the same dollar multiple times and get large tax deductions. Through their highly personalized services, clients can gain access to estate planning, asset protection, and tax advisory services - where they can legally pay little to no taxes. The firm’s multiple innovative wealth-building strategies are specifically tailored towards business owners who want guaranteed success with no risk when investing their idle funds into various sources at once while still having liquidity – all without having to worry about extra taxes or lawsuits along the way!
The team at Obsidian understands how important it is for individuals and business owners to create tax-free retirements for themselves and build long-term stability and long-lasting legacy wealth to pass on to their families. It is for this reason that they are dedicated to helping entrepreneurs take control of their finances and overall wealth through intelligent strategies and planning that have been proven time and time again.
Due to the nature of their operation, they can only take a smaller number of clients per quarter and their slots typically fill up fast. However for a limited time, Obsidian is looking to provide their value-packed staple, “Legacy Wealth Blueprint Plan.” This is a fully customized plan for each entrepreneur that maps out the 6 major steps the wealthy take implementing those strategies into that entrepreneur's business and life to design their legacy for future generations. This is being offered for a discounted price which includes a mini Estate Plan, Tax Plan, Legacy Wealth Account Review, 3-year tax return review, and much more. This investment is rolled into any implementation services as a credit. Providing quality service and client satisfaction is their number one focus so they have to limit the amount of new clients they take on per quarter.
For those who want to learn more about what the wealthy do and how they can get a custom Legacy Wealth Blueprint Plan & strategy call, Obsidian has a free educational overview called ‘The Legacy Wealth Blueprint- The 6 Shifts The Wealthy Take To Create Long Lasting Legacy Wealth' which explains the 6 major things the wealthy do and how Obsidian can assist clients in doing the same while giving them the ability to book a free discovery call and find out if its a good fit and if so, move to secure their very own Legacy Wealth Blueprint Plan & Strategy Call.
To take the red pill and access its free training, go to https://mainlp.dowhatthewealthydo.com. Interested clients can also book a free discovery call and see how they can help.
