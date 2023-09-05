Tampa Attorney Karina Perez Ilić achieves AV Preeminent® Rating
Receiving the AV Preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell is truly a milestone moment in my professional journey. I am genuinely thankful for the recognition and trust bestowed upon me by my peers.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Attorneys is pleased to announce Karina Perez Ilić has achieved the AV Preeminent Rating – the highest possible rating from Martindale-Hubbell.
— Karina Perez Ilić
For more than 130 years, Martindale-Hubbell has been evaluating attorneys for their strong legal ability and high ethical standards through a Peer Review Rating system. AV Preeminent is the highest peer rating standard. This is given to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards by their peers.
Attorney Ilić remarks: "Receiving the AV Preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell is truly a milestone moment in my professional journey. I am genuinely thankful for the recognition and trust bestowed upon me by my peers. This honor not only reflects my dedication to upholding the highest standards of legal expertise, communication, and ethics but also underscores the invaluable support and guidance I've received from my colleagues. I am grateful for their reviews, which motivates me to continue striving for excellence in serving both my clients and the legal profession."
The goal of Martindale-Hubbell ratings is to help keep the public informed when making the decision to do business with an attorney or law firm. Prior to the 1887 edition of Martindale’s American Law Directory, which was the first publication to provide such ratings to attorneys, there was no way of truly knowing if the lawyer you were considering doing business with was trustworthy, ethical, or skilled in the legal field. Today Martindale-Hubbell continues to provide verified ratings for attorneys based not only on their legal ability and ethical standards as judged by their peers, but also based on reviews from their clients. Learn more about their reviews and rating system at https://www.martindale.com.
Attorney Ilić is an aggressive Personal Injury litigator with diverse expertise in civil litigation including catastrophic workplace accidents, premises liability, slip and fall accidents and motor vehicle accidents. She is not afraid to be a fierce advocate for clients who have been wronged or injured.
As Managing Attorney at Vanguard Attorneys, she is devoted to providing their clients with superior service to ensure that each of their unique needs have been met and that they have achieved the highest compensation possible. In addition to speaking English, Attorney Ilić can connect with Spanish-speaking clients in their native tongue.
ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS:
Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. Se habla español.
Cortney Carpenter
Vanguard Attorneys
+1 8134714444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram