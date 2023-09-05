Submit Release
Job Announcement: Supervising Attorney Public Defender

Applicants must complete online application and upload required documents no later than 11:59 PM on the closing date listed on the job opening.

Required Documents:

Resume

Cover Letter

Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process and a background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Anyone needing assistance or accommodations during any part of the application or interview process please contact the Valley City Administrative Office at 701-845-8632.

ND Relay Number 1-800-366-6888

