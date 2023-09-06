The White Feather Foundation Joins Forces with Canada’s Flash Forest to Reimagine Reforestation
In a new partnership, Julian Lennon’s charity helps replenish the forest that was devastated in the Bearhole Lake Fire last year.
It’s especially meaningful that we can not only help replenish forests damaged by wildfires, but also work with Indigenous groups to strengthen their communities in the process.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The White Feather Foundation, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit founded by singer/songwriter and humanitarian Julian Lennon, and Flash Forest, a Canadian tree-planting company, with a mission to plant a billion trees by 2028, aligned to help reforest the site of the devastating Bearhole Lake Fire. They did this using innovative, proprietary drone technology. This fire claimed over 6,000 hectares of forest in the Peace River Country region of British Columbia, Canada in 2022.
— Julian Lennon
As a result of this project, the 12,000 trees planted will sequester over 14.5 tonnes of CO2 over their lifetime—the equivalent taking 3,168 vehicles off the road for an entire year.
“Flash Forest is thrilled to partner with The White Feather Foundation, who bring an inspiring track record in humanitarian and environmental work to this project. Through this new partnership, we will be able to restore some of Canada's most vulnerable forests and work with White Feather to truly make a positive impact through drone reforestation,” said Cameron Jones, Co-Founder of Flash Forest.
In addition, the plantings contribute to an ongoing Indigenous-led Caribou conservation project in the region, which creates job opportunities for First Nations earth stewards.
"The environment has been at the forefront of The White Feather Foundation since its inception. It’s especially meaningful that we can not only help replenish forests damaged by wildfires, but also work with Indigenous groups to strengthen their communities in the process,” said Julian Lennon, Founder, The White Feather Foundation.
Partners on this project included local First Nations communities, Adlard Environmental and the Ministry of Forestry Office–Peace River.
Both groups will provide ongoing updates about the trees as the forest grows in the years to come.
###
About The White Feather Foundation
Established in 2007 by Julian Lennon, The White Feather Foundation brings awareness to worthy organizations by amplifying their voices, expanding their supporter communities and providing funding for their initiatives. This is achieved through the support of projects across the globe that foster education and good health; preserve Indigenous cultures; sustain our environment and give access to clean water for the conservation of life. For more information: whitefeatherfoundation.com.
About Flash Forest
Canadian drone reforestation company Flash Forest prioritizes a data-driven, biodiversity-centric, and community-led approach to rebuilding healthy resilient forests at scale. By leveraging drone, AI, GIS, and plant science technology, they bring new levels of accuracy, precision and speed to the reforestation industry. Working to reforest post-wildfire areas that are deemed too unsafe for human tree planters, their work seeks to address the growing effects of climate change through nature-based solutions.
For media inquiries, please contact:
The White Feather Foundation
Tassoula Kokkoris
Communications Director
press@whitefeatherfoundation.com
Flash Forest
Kaleigh Bruijns
Brand & CRM Coordinator
kaleigh@flashforest.ca
Tassoula Kokkoris
The White Feather Foundation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram