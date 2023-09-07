Diane Peterson, Acclaimed Stuntwoman/Author, On Why Stunt Coordinators Demand Equity in Residuals for Streaming TV

Diane Peterson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of the ongoing strike by members of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America for fair residuals from their content on streaming platforms, another critical battle is emerging within the stunt community. Stunt coordinators, often the unsung heroes behind the thrilling action sequences in both theater releases and TV streaming, are demanding equal treatment in residuals.

Cort L. Hessler III, the national chair of the SAG-AFTRA Stunt and Safety Committee, has passionately articulated the issue: "Stunt coordinators for theater releases are guaranteed residuals the same as the performers, yet when you move over to TV streaming, we get none. In theatrical land, there are pooled residuals. In TV land, it's fixed residuals for performers, so they have a ceiling on what they can make. We just want the performer residuals."

Diane Peterson, an acclaimed stuntwoman and author of "Hollywood Stuntwoman," supports this call for equity. She underscores the vital role that stunt coordinators play in bringing action sequences to life and emphasizes the necessity of residuals for their future livelihood. Peterson states, "Stunt coordinators should receive the residuals that stunt performers and actors receive on TV streaming. The stunt coordinator is an integral part of the action sequence. The future livelihood of stunt coordinators depends on receiving residuals. As stunt coordinators and stunt performers age, receiving residuals for their work is necessary for survival."

The stunt community, an indispensable element of the entertainment industry, is united in this demand for fairness. Stunt coordinators and performers put their lives on the line to create unforgettable moments on screen, and it is only just that they share in the rewards of their hard work.

The issue of residuals for stunt coordinators in TV streaming is not just a matter of fair compensation; it's a matter of preserving the future of the stunt profession itself. The industry relies on these skilled professionals to ensure the safety and success of action-packed scenes, and they deserve their fair share of the profits generated by streaming platforms.

As the strike for fair residuals continues, the stunt community stands strong in its demand for equal treatment, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of stunt coordinators to the world of entertainment.

