VU Unveils ‘VU ONE:’ A Complete, Affordable Production Studio For All Creators

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- VU Unveils ‘ VU ONE :’ A Complete, Affordable Production Studio For All CreatorsInnovative all-in-one studio redefines storytelling possibilities for businesses and creators, transforming an idea to the screen instantlyVu Technologies – North America’s largest network of virtual studios – unveiled its latest innovation, Vu One. This groundbreaking, multipurpose ‘all-in-one’ studio makes virtual production accessible to all creatives regardless of budget and technical experience. Vu One makes virtual production simple, efficient, and more affordable than ever before.Virtual production, which uses technology to seamlessly join the digital and physical worlds in real-time, has reshaped how content is created and consumed. However, the complex technology and the significant investment required for owning and operating such studios have confined their access to a select few. Vu One solves this problem by making virtual production more attainable.Vu One’s turn-key solution condenses the power of virtual production into one straightforward, cost-effective system and combines top hardware technologies with the latest creative software and tools. Powered by Virtual Studio, a suite of innovative tools including the Vu.ai generative content workflow, this all-in-one system instantly takes the user from idea to the screen.Jonathan Davila, President and Co-Founder at Vu Technologies, stated: “With Vu One, advanced production technologies are now available for everyone. Whether you’re a small production company, an educator, or a corporate marketing department, it’s never been easier to make content faster, cheaper, and better.”Added CEO of Vu Technologies, Tim Moore: “Vu One unlocks the doors of virtual production for all visionaries seeking to bring their concepts to life. Vu One is a transformational force, reshaping how creators manifest their visions into awe-inspiring realities.”Whether crafting narratives, simulating intricate environments, or designing immersive experiences, Vu One empowers storytellers of all backgrounds, including corporations, organizations, agencies, marketers, educators, designers, inventors, and more.Vu One integrates the capabilities of leading virtual production studios into a unified, user-friendly platform, controllable through software on a handheld mobile device. It operates seamlessly on a streamlined technology stack, regardless of screen size or setup, and comes integrated with five essential components: display, audio, tracking, media server, and content management. Boasting a range of display options, Vu One sizes start at 16 ft x 9 ft to an expansive 45 ft x 16 ft.And while the hardware is state-of-the-art, the real game-changer with Vu One is the software platform powering it. Running off of Virtual Studio by Vu, this comprehensive, integrated virtual production software suite includes innovative tools such as Scene Forge, Remote VP, and Vu.ai, along with industry-leading applications like Unreal Engine, Volinga, Storia.ai, and more. Virtual Studio also includes a robust marketplace of 3D and 2D assets, all “Certified for Virtual Production” and optimized to run on Vu One.Vu One starts at an affordable $5,600 per month for the base model. A complete system can be purchased outright for as low as $249k and comes with both 2D and 3D options, including a media server powered by Puget Systems. Vu One configuration options include:• Vu One: A complete cinematic solution for high-resolution images and video playback• Vu One + 3D: Upgraded render engine for 3D virtual environments (Unreal Engine) with camera tracking• Vu One Custom: Integration to existing infrastructure and sizing of the LED wall to fit any spacePre-orders for Vu One are now open, secured by a refundable deposit of $1,000. Shipping commences in Q4 2023.Vu One Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1B6fil8P-y82kDXNpAAlN7qO7Q4L5ng5k # # #ABOUT VU TECHNOLOGIES: Vu is North America’s largest network of virtual studios and an emerging force in shaping the growing virtual production market. With a creatively diverse and technologically forward-thinking team of experts, Vu blends art and science to redefine virtualization and unlock new ways to visualize the world. With an expanding global network of Vu-operated and affiliate studios, an evolving set of software tools, and a world-class team of creative storytellers, virtual artists, and technologists, Vu enables greater access to advanced virtual production technology. To learn more about Vu, please visit https://www.vu.network