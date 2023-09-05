Re-announcement (MD/MS Program)

The National Medical Services is pleased to re-announce the availability of the following MD/MS Programs under RGoB Scholarship for the FY 2023-2024 intake at KGUMSB:



Sl# Field of study No. of slots 1 MD Emergency Medicine 1 2 MD General Practice 1 3 MD Gynaecology 3 4 MD Medicine 3 5 MD Ophthalmology 2 6 MD Orthopaedic Surgery 2 7 MD Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) 1 8 MD Paediatrics 2 9 MD Anaesthesiology 3 10 MD Psychiatry 2 Total 20

Eligibility Criteria

Should fulfil all eligibility criteria specified in Section 9.7.3 of BCSR 2018, where applicable;

Should have a bachelor’s degree at the time of entry into civil service or be selected through BCSE;

Clean service record; and

Candidates on probation period are eligible to apply in line with the approval of RCSC conveyed vide letter dated 28 August 2023.

System-generated Information

Following information/documents shall be generated from ZESt and DMS/PF for shortlisting. Therefore, interested candidates need to verify the information by logging into the Self Service Portal, ZESt at https://zest.rcsc.gov.bt/zest.rcsc.gov.bt within the scholarship application deadline:



Curriculum Vitae (CV);

Moderation score/Performance Evaluation Ratings (IWP) for the past two financial years;

Email address and mobile number; and

Place of posting detail for rural posting weightage.

Documents required while applying

No Objection Certificate from the respective Hospital

Academic transcripts & certificate

○ Bachelor’s degree: Copy of Certificate and Transcript

○ Class XII: Copy of Certificate and Transcript.



Application procedure and deadline

Shortlist and Selection procedure

Shortlisting will be done as per BCSR 2018 (Form 9/9);

Entrance/selection examination for all the Programs will be conducted by KGUMSB;

Selection of candidates will be purely based on merit ranking of the entrance examination/selection result;

Selection of candidates for the unfilled slot will also be based on merit ranking of the entrance examination in case the candidates don’t get selected for the first preferred field of study

Post selection procedure

Selected candidates shall submit the following documents to the HR Division, National Medical Services

Offer letter;

Course content;

Letter of Good Standing from BQPCA

Valid Security clearance reference no. and date;

Valid Audit clearance for Studies reference no. and date (attach offer letter as evidence document);

Medical Fitness certificate; and

LTT Nomination Application Form 9/7.

Ineligibility

As per clause 9.7.4 of the BSCR 2018, a candidate shall not be eligible when:

Discontinued a previously nominated training program for reasons within one’s control;

Availed a maximum of three in-service long-term training in the entire service period;

Nominated/short-listed for another training program;

On EoL, Maternity Leave, Medical Escort Leave, Medical Leave;

On Secondment;

On contract Service; and

Fails mandatory drug test.

Important Notes:



Selected candidates shall be required to take a drug test and will have to pass the test to be eligible for the scholarship; Only those candidates who are committed to this scholarship are encouraged to apply. If a candidate withdraws after the announcement of the interview result, the candidate shall be liable for HR action; Applications received without the recommendation of the working agency and with incomplete documents will not be accepted for the purpose of shortlisting. The selected candidate upon successful completion of the MD program will be deployed to health facilities across the country as per the requirment of the NMS.

Note**: In line with the approval of RCSC conveyed vide letter No. RCSC/HRD-D1/2023/535 dated 28 August 2023, Study Obligation for the MD Courses announced at KGUMSB for intake year 2023-2024 will be equal to the duration of approved course.



For further inquiries, please contact HRD at lradhikari@jdwnrh.gov.bt or hrd@jdwnrh.gov.bt

