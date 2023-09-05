NDDOT extending application due date for Township Assistance Program

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is extending the application due date for the Township Assistance Program to Oct. 6.



The due date is being extended to allow townships the necessary time to plan and submit project applications that meet the program requirements.



Up to $10 million is available through the Township Assistance Program. Projects that improve local corridors and project applications to match federal funds will be given priority by the selection committee.



Townships must apply through their respective county.



Applications are now due by Oct. 6, 2023, and should be submitted electronically using the Geographic Roadway Inventory Tool (GRIT) through the NDSU-Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute.



For technical assistance, please call Kenneth Steiner at 701-318-6320 or email at Kenneth.steiner@ndsu.edu. For more information, go to www.dot.nd.gov/townshipprogram.



David Finely

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

