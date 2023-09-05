Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,040 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT extending application due date for Township Assistance Program

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is extending the application due date for the Township Assistance Program to Oct. 6.

The due date is being extended to allow townships the necessary time to plan and submit project applications that meet the program requirements.

Up to $10 million is available through the Township Assistance Program. Projects that improve local corridors and project applications to match federal funds will be given priority by the selection committee.

Townships must apply through their respective county.

Applications are now due by Oct. 6, 2023, and should be submitted electronically using the Geographic Roadway Inventory Tool (GRIT) through the NDSU-Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute.

For technical assistance, please call Kenneth Steiner at 701-318-6320 or email at Kenneth.steiner@ndsu.edu. For more information, go to www.dot.nd.gov/townshipprogram.

- ### -

 

CONTACT:

David Finely
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

NDDOT extending application due date for Township Assistance Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more