BREATHE! Convention 2023 Unveils Historic Collaboration: Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sophia the Robot Dive into Future of Work
BREATHE! Convention 2023 announces involvement of two special guests: Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. and revolutionary AI robot citizen Sophia the Robot.
We’re coming to a place where if you don’t understand the technology, it’s not going to stop it from coming and changing what you do everyday, and we think our new technology is a game changer.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BREATHE! Convention 2023, produced by preeminent “legend-maker” 5AM Global, unveils a groundbreaking lineup for this year's event. The convention, renowned for its transformative experiences, announces the participation of two special guests: Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. and the revolutionary AI robot citizen Sophia the Robot.
— Cuba Gooding Jr.
For the first time in the United States, attendees can witness Sophia the Robot on stage, a social humanoid robot and chatbot developed by Hong-Kong based company Hanson Robotics.
"In a world where technology and humanity intersect, it's essential to understand and experience first-hand the changes that lie ahead," says Sophia. "I'm excited to share the stage with Cuba Gooding Jr. at BREATHE! Convention and explore the future of work together."
Cuba Gooding Jr., President of Film and Television of Veuit and known for his dynamic performances in Jerry McGuire and other blockbuster hits, takes on a special role at BREATHE! Convention as he discusses groundbreaking technology from the Veuit platform, which allows artists and creators to more easily monetize their online following.
Beyond sharing his insights, Cuba Gooding Jr. is also planned to host the VIP Lounge, offering attendees and participants an exclusive opportunity to engage with him in a more intimate setting.
Providing opening remarks at BREATHE! Convention 2023 is none other than Tina Quigley, President & CEO of Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.
The event is designed as more than just another tech convention. Over three electrifying days, attendees embark on a voyage into the world of tomorrow, exploring technologies rewriting the playbook of traditional business. From Web3, AI, Blockchain, to Crypto, Defi, Metaverse, AR/VR, and NFTs, the convention covers the most cutting-edge sectors of today's digital landscape, including a featured AI Track that delves into the intriguing world of the “Sophiaverse.”
Further elevating its commitment to societal impact, BREATHE! Convention 2023 has also proudly announced Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada as the beneficiary of this year's event.
The world's most extraordinary Subject Matter Experts, Collectors, Investors, Startups, Developers, and Enthusiasts guide attendees on this transformative journey during their time at BREATHE! and beyond.
The convention takes place from September 13th-15th at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. For ticket registration, visit www.breatheconvention.com.
About BREATHE!
Taking place on September 13-15, 2023 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, BREATHE! Convention is renowned for fostering mass adoption and educational opportunities in industries that include Web3, AI, Blockchain, Metaverse, AR/VR, NFT technology, and more. The convention is backed by a strong community of investors, founders, developers, and educators who are committed to empower attendees and participants to learn, apply, and thrive in the rapidly changing tech landscape.
Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.
About Sophia the Robot
Sophia the Robot, birthed from the innovative minds at Hanson Robotics, stands as a transcendent figure at the intersection of science, artistry, and AI advancements. Recognized globally as the world's first robot citizen and the United Nations Innovation Ambassador, Sophia has graced stages and screens from "The Tonight Show" to "Good Morning Britain", and has been a pivotal speaker at hundreds of global conferences. Venturing beyond her immediate realm, she delves into the expansive Web3 metaverse via SophiaVerse, illustrating the infinite possibilities of human-machine collaboration and deepening the connection between the virtual and tangible worlds.
About Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr., an accomplished actor, is known for his dynamic and charismatic performances on both stage and screen. Over the years, Cuba has appeared in numerous films and television shows, earning critical acclaim and widespread recognition for his work. Some of his most notable roles include his Academy Award-winning performance as Rod Tidwell in “Jerry Maguire,” as well as his work in “Boyz n the Hood,” “A Few Good Men,” and “As Good as It Gets.”
Beyond his work as an actor, Cuba is also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in the areas of cancer research and education. He has been involved with numerous charities and organizations, including the American Cancer Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Produced by 5AM Global
Powered by Metakeep and NFT TiX
