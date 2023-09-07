The TeleDentists and KELLS Launch Dental Second Opinion with AI Evaluation

The TeleDentists KELLS AI Evaluation The TeleDentists is the top, nationwide, teledental company in the United States.

Now available for Dental Second Opinions using AI evaluation of x-rays, this program uses the most advanced technology to improve patient experience.

AI has transformed various industries, and dentistry is no exception. With the rise in utilization of teledentistry, incorporating AI is the logical next step.” — Dr. Maria Kunstadter, CEO and Founder The TeleDentists