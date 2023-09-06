Pharos Systems Reinforces Customer Commitment with Key Executive Changes
Kevin Pickhardt Transitions to Executive Chairman, Josh Orum to Lead as CEO, Gavin Drake Joins as New CMO
This strategic realignment will enhance our ability to be even more agile and responsive to our customer needs”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharos Systems International, a leader in cloud-based print management solutions, is pleased to announce pivotal changes to its executive leadership team, effective October 1, 2023. These changes reinforce the company’s commitment to innovation, which has fueled double-digit new bookings growth and significant expansions of its global customer base, including top financial institutions and tech giants.
— Kevin Pickhardt, Chief Executive Officer, Pharos
Kevin Pickhardt, who has served as the CEO since 2000, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman where he will focus on strengthening strategic alliances and deepening customer relationships. Succeeding him as CEO is Josh Orum, who joined the company in 2021 as the Chief Marketing Officer following Pharos' acquisition by Spotlight Equity Partners. In addition, Gavin Drake joins the team as the new Chief Marketing Officer, bringing a wealth of experience in global B2B software marketing.
"This strategic realignment will enhance our ability to be even more agile and responsive to our customer needs,” Pickhardt emphasized. “Josh brings years of enterprise software leadership experience to the table. His understanding of cloud applications and the pain points large organizations face uniquely position him to lead us in the rapidly evolving cloud technology market.”
Incoming CEO Josh Orum added, "I am both honored and excited to guide Pharos through this transformative period. We will continue to intensify our focus on large enterprises while delivering new innovation to our customers in the education sector. By honing in on the specific needs and operational efficiencies that matter most to customers as they modernize their IT infrastructure, we will ultimately enhance their overall experience.”
“The changes to our leadership team come at an opportune time. As we gear up to accelerate our pace of innovation, this shift sets the stage for market growth and building greater value for our current and future customers,” stated Jeremy Burr, co-Founder and Managing Partner at Spotlight Equity Partners. “I’m incredibly optimistic about what lies ahead for Pharos.”
This transition comes at a significant juncture and follows the company's recent accolades, including recognition by G2 as a Momentum Leader in the Print Management Solutions category. Pharos is committed to setting new industry standards, pioneering innovative solutions, and—above all—delivering tangible benefits that resonate with its customers.
About Pharos
Pharos Systems International, a certified B-Corporation, is a leading provider of print management software and services that meet the demands of a mobile and cloud-first world. Leading enterprises and educational institutions with complex printing requirements and multi-vendor print fleets rely on Pharos’ comprehensive solutions to optimize their office printing, reduce and recover print costs, enhance security, and enable their increasingly hybrid workforces with intuitive and convenient ways to print. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has a proven track record of innovation, delivering customer ROI, and exceeding customer expectations since its founding in 1992.
Katie Webb
Pharos Systems International
email us here