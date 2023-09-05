William James Brudvik 1946-2023

William James Brudvik (Bill) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in his Chandler Arizona home, leaving a huge gap in the lives of all those who loved him. He was a force to be reckoned with. His passion for practicing law, helping people, and the goodness that was at his core were truly remarkable. His life will be forever cherished, his love will be forever remembered, and his talent in practicing law will be forever respected. We miss you Dad!

He was born on Tuesday, October 1, 1946 in Minot, North Dakota, to Oscar and Irene Brudvik. Bill was raised on the family farm in Mohall, North Dakota, where his Grandpa Ole Brudvik homesteaded in the early 1900s. The land remains with the family to this day. He was very proud of his Mohall heritage, he loved to tell people the only thing that got him off the tractor was playing baseball, or to watch Days of Our Lives.

Bill graduated Mohall High in 1964 and attended school at UND, where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. To this day he kept in touch with his amazing friends at UND. He transferred to the University of Minnesota in 1966 where he graduated in International Relations. He enlisted in the Army and successfully completed Military intelligence school. He served in the Army from 1969 to 1971. In that time, he was stationed in South Korea, as a “spy”. We all wondered how a 6’4” Norwegian from Mohall North Dakota accomplished this in South Korea, but he did many amazing things, so we didn’t ask too many questions.

Bill met the love of his life in 1968 while hitchhiking through Europe. Sandra Anderson was an Au Pair and also traveling through Europe. They met on a train from Paris, France to Madrid, Spain. She says he “hustled her,” but he was clearly right, they enjoyed 54 years of marriage together, raised three children, and were fortunate to enjoy seven beautiful grandchildren ranging in age from two to fourteen years old.

His mobility became a limiting factor over the last few years, but he didn’t let it slow him down. He attended virtually every sporting event for his grandkids. He was here to congratulate his granddaughter Halle with a heartfelt text message expressing how proud he was when she made her school Volleyball team. He was truly proud of his entire family.

In retirement Bill’s great joy was his lake cabin and sharing it with the people he loved. Having his grandchildren from Michigan, Owen and Oscar, from Fargo, Emma and June, and from Chandler, Halle, Ben and Edson as much as possible was a source of great pride and enjoyment for him.

Bill’s grandson Edson (10) sent a text message to his phone the day after he passed, it read “I love you Grandpa, and I hope you are seeing everyone in Heaven”. Edson summed it up best, we love you Grandpa!

Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra; his son Brett (Laura) Brudvik, Chandler, Arizona, and grandkids Halle, Ben and Edson; daughter Andrea (Robert Biedenharn) Brudvik, of Royal Oak, Michigan, and grandkids Oscar and Owen; son Brady (Casey) Brudvik, of Fargo, North Dakota, and grandkids Emma and June; along with his sister Marlys (Fred Felber); brother Jerry (Celine) Brudvik; brother Dick (Susan) Brudvik; brother-in-law Bryan Waller; uncle Rollie Cooper; cousins Jim (Arlene) Higgs; Owen (Nancy Johnson) and so many other cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, his friends in the legal community, and his friends at The Village At Ocotillo, truly too many to list.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Irene Brudvik, special uncle Arthur and aunt Cleone, and sister-in-law Shirley (Bryan) Waller, and aunt Edie Cooper. Blessed be the memory of Grandpa Bill.

There will be a Memorial Service at the Village at Ocotillo, 990 W Ocotillo Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st, 2023. Funeral Services will be held on September 22, 2023 at Cormorant Lutheran Church, 14314 Co Hwy 4, Lake Park, MN 56554, with gathering at 10:00 a.m., Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., and Burial and Fellowship at the church immediately following.