Kuwait Board in Paediatric Dentistry Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Dentistry Clinic Becomes First of its Kind in Kuwait to Achieve Distinction, Enhancing Dental Care for Autistic Children

We are thrilled to congratulate the Kuwait Board in Paediatric Dentistry for its pioneering achievement as the nation's inaugural dentistry clinic to attain autism certification. ” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

SABAH AL NASSER, AL FARWANIYAH GOVERNORATE, KUWAIT, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuwait Board in Paediatric Dentistry (KBPD), achieves the Certified Autism Center™ designation. The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) grants the CAC designation, marking KBPD as the first dentistry clinic in Kuwait to earn this distinction. This certification highlights KBPD's commitment to providing inclusive and compassionate dental care for autistic and sensory-sensitive patients.

As part of the CAC designation process, at least 80% of the dental and patient-facing staff completed a training and certification program to better understand the autism spectrum and strategies for communication, patient interaction, and safety.

"Kuwait Board in Paediatric Dentistry (KBPD) believes that autism certification is essential because it helps ensure that every child, regardless of their unique needs, receives the specialized attention and understanding they deserve. This certification adds to our knowledge and skills to deliver care that is sensitive to the needs of children on the autism spectrum, ultimately fostering optimum dental health and happier visits," stated Hussa AlBahar Paediatric Dentistry Specialist at KBPD.

In addition to the training and certification process, Kuwait Board in Paediatric Dentistry offers a range of special services designed to prepare families for their child's dental visit. Families are welcome for quick dental visits, allowing the child to become familiar with the dental environment, staff and residents. KBPD provides a social story that outlines the events of their first dental visit at the center, helping children understand what to expect. To better understand each child's unique needs, questionnaires are available for families to complete prior to their visit, inquiring about sensory issues, preferences, and any communication aids used. Furthermore, their Sensory Adapted Dental Environment (SADE) clinic is specifically designed to reduce sensory discomfort, creating a calming atmosphere that promotes a positive dental experience for children with sensory sensitivities.

"We are thrilled to congratulate the Kuwait Board in Paediatric Dentistry for its pioneering achievement as the nation's inaugural dentistry clinic to attain autism certification. IBCCES certification programs play a pivotal role in empowering the team, equipping them with enhanced skills and tools to elevate the quality of dental care," shared Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. "By fostering an environment of understanding and continuous learning, the clinic can ensure that every child, particularly those on the autism spectrum, receives dental care that better caters to their unique needs."

IBCCES has been an industry leader for over 20 years in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. The organization provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for families that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Kuwait Board in Paediatric Dentistry

Kuwait Board in Paediatric Dentistry (KBPD) clinics aims to provide exceptional dental care for children and adolescents. Thier experienced faculty and residents offer comprehensive paediatric dentistry services including preventive treatments, restorative procedures, paediatric oral surgery, interceptive orthodontics, sedation dentistry, and behaviour guidance for dentally anxious children. Using a patient-centred approach, KBPD strongly emphasizes on understanding and addressing the unique needs of each child, where treatments are adapted based on individual needs and sensitives. KBPD houses a dedicated Sensory Adapted Dental Environment (SADE clinic), designed to provide exceptional dental care to children and adolescents with sensory sensitivities, including those on the autism spectrum. KBPD is committed to excellence and upholding the highest standards of paediatric dental care.

