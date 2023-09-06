The Cardiovascular Center of Florida Joins Elite Network Cardiovascular Ass. of America Marking 7th Alliance in Florida
Tom Leach Joins As CEO
I am honored to partner with the physicians and staff at The Cardiovascular Center of Florida. They have served the region for 30+ years; this is a milestone in history of cardiovascular care delivery”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, announced a new partnership with The Cardiovascular Center of Florida (“CVCFL”) under the newly appointed CEO, Tom Leach, FACHE.
— Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA
Led by Dr. Mark Steiner, CVCFL is one of the most comprehensive providers of cardiovascular care in the Orlando area. Dr. Steiner has been a practicing cardiologist in Orlando for 20+ years and has been at the forefront of developing advanced interventional cardiology services in the region. The Cardiovascular Center of Florida treats all major cardiovascular conditions and focuses on keeping patients out of the hospital. They provide the full spectrum of office-based cardiology services including nuclear imaging, heart & vascular computed tomography, echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, and more. CVCFL providers are qualified to evaluate and manage all types of cardiovascular conditions.
Thomas Leach joins CVCFL as their Chief Executive Officer. Prior to CVCFL, Tom was the CEO of the Medical Center Radiology Group. He brings expert knowledge to CVCFL, from his more than 20+ years serving in the U.S. Navy as a Healthcare Administrator in the Medical Service Corps in addition to other positions.
“I’m truly humbled to be a part of the great team being established at The Cardiovascular Center of Florida. The physicians and staff at CVCFL are committed to delivering high quality, accessible and affordable cardiovascular care throughout the Orlando metro region,” said Tom Leach, CEO, CVCFL. “Our team is driven to hold each other accountable and put our patients first. By creating a strategic network of top cardiovascular specialists throughout Florida and aligning under the CVAUSA platform, affords CVCFL an innovative, collaborative approach to the delivery of cardiovascular care.”
The Cardiovascular Center of Florida is a preeminent practice serving the greater Orlando area. They are comprised of the most prominent cardiovascular specialists in the region, each with long-standing reputations for exceptional care and have treated thousands of people in the Orlando community. At CVCFL they go beyond treatment and value every patient that walks through their doors with compassion and empathy.
“I am very excited and honored to partner with the outstanding physicians and staff at The Cardiovascular Center of Florida. They have served the Orlando region for 30+ years and this is a significant milestone in the history of cardiovascular care delivery,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA. “The CVCFL physicians have demonstrated great courage and an unwavering commitment to their patients. Against all odds and many significant hurdles, CVCFL has built an independent practice that puts patients first, prioritizing patients before profits. CVAUSA supports CVCFL’s vision to provide the highest quality cardiovascular care at the lowest possible price: Saving lives and reducing the total cost of care. This is a winning combination.”
“Our desire at The Cardiovascular Center of Florida is to redefine the cardiac care for the patients in Central Florida by providing the highest quality of patient care in the most efficient, attentive, and affordable manner,” said Mark Steiner, MD. “I am honored to be leading this group as it starts a new path with a collaborative and patient-centered approach to deliver the best care possible with a vision to restore genuine patient care, where patients are embraced promptly, heard empathetically, and treated comprehensively in a care setting that emphasizes preventive measures to proactively keep patients out of the hospital.”
Mark Steiner, MD, heads the practice and has more than 22 years of experience in the cardiology field. He began practicing in 2001 and specializes in general cardiology, interventional cardiology, and peripheral vascular disease. Dr. Steiner has vast experience in complex coronary and peripheral vascular procedures as well as participation in many cardiology research trials. He has developed a reputation as an exceptional interventional cardiologist, devoted physician, and caring provider.
