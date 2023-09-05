The 26th American Lindy Hop Championships sets the stage for 2023 in Harlem's newest hotel, The Renaissance

Shana Weaver competing at The American Lindy Hop Championships

The American Lindy Hop Championships for 2023 features live music, dance classes, dance workshops, dance contests and culminates with the Battle of the Bands

Dear, Dear Dancing Friends there are thy Essentials in our dance life ! .. like The Nicholas Brothers !! or Whitey's Lindy Hoppers So !, is this Event,...….Ooh Man!! I had the Best time at ALHC...” — Beatrice Neagu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artspectrum is pleased to announce the 26th edition of The American Lindy Hop Championships (ALHC). This event, dedicated to the father of all swing dances, the Lindy Hop, brings with it three days of in-depth dance learning in a variety of dance styles, world-class dance performances, music listening along with lots of social dancing to do and watch from October 20 through October 22, 2023. The event will be held at the Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel, 233 W. 125th St., New York, NY. Tickets have a wide range in price from $15 for the late night party and Saturday afternoon dance to $25/person contest entry (in advance) to a maximum of $279/$299 for a weekend pass (choice of all classes, all dances. (See website for discounts on early purchases.) Children under 12 are invited to attend with their parents free of charge. Middle school and high school teens are invited to attend 2 for 1 with a parent or guardian. Payment terms are available upon request for both individuals and groups. Go to https://artspectrum.org/alhc.htm to purchase all ticket varieties.

Begun it 1998, The American Lindy Hop Championships was chronicled in Life Magazine’s “Year in Pictures” issue. Since that time it has been a proving ground for most of America’s top Lindy Hop dancers, teachers and judges landing them all over the world from Asia to Europe and back again. Lindy Hop touts an archive of dance footage held in films of the late 1920s through the 1960s and beyond.

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Lindy Hop at The American Lindy Hop Championships. Join dancers from all corners of the globe as they showcase their talent and passion for this iconic partner dance.

The 2023 event will be led by Paulette Brockington, Creator and Event Director, a former World Swing Dance and former World Fast Dance champion. Paulette uses knowledge gleaned from her swing dance father/mentor, Frankie Manning, and her theater experience in creating ALHC. Our teachers for 2023 include: Erik Robison (Hollywood Style icon), Chester Whitmore, Nathan Bugh and Gaby Cook, Sonny Allen and Barbara Billups (1958 New York Daily News Harvest Moon Ball veterans), Zack Richard and Maryse LeBeau (former ALHC champions), Paulette Brockington, Milo Saidl and Nissreen Almazouni, others to be announced. Get information on staff, contests, to register, our venue in New York City (Harlem) and other info by going to https://artspectrum.org/alhc.htm. See this year’s staff at https://artspectrum.org/staff.htm.

Our musical guests include the Eyal Vilner Swing Band, Danny Lipsitz & the Brass Tacks, George Gee Swing Orchestra, Michael Hashim & the %th Avenue Footwarmers; our Battle bands Danny Jonokuchi & the Revisionists and Chester Whitmore's Opus One band from Los Angeles who will be joined by DJs Ronald Jones and Odysseus Bailer.

The American Lindy Hop Championships is presented by Artspectrum, a federally tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) corporation. This year’s ALHC is presented with the support of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone and Councilmember Kristin Richardson-Jordan through the New York City Council Discretionary Fund.