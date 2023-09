The North Dakota Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents is currently looking for contractors in the Northwest Judicial District. If you are interested please fill out the Application for Conflict Counsel Appointment https://www.indigents.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/forms/applicationConflictCounsel.pdf and email it to clcivc@nd.gov.

If you have any questions regarding this contract, please contact Executive Director Travis Finck or Deputy Director Todd Ewell at 701-845-8632.