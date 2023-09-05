Submit Release
RFP – Multi Family Weatherization

The Washington State Department of Commerce, hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project that will serve counties throughout Washington State to weatherize multifamily buildings. Commerce is looking for an entity that will act as an additional agency and/or to expand current weatherization agency services with a focus solely on increasing the energy efficiency and lowering the energy burden in multifamily buildings. Commerce is prioritizing service to traditionally hard-to-reach markets, including serving a broader category of homes and underserved regions of Washington State.

