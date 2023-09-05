New Artist, Elymvnt, Lights Up Music Scene with Debut Single, “Wake Up the Stars”
A captivating hybrid of pop and R&B, the debut single, “Wake Up the Stars” by Elymvnt, is being released with audio and music video available to fans on Friday.
This [single] fully encompasses what I plan to bring to the industry; Introspective lyrics. Modern feeling. Music for any audience.”DENVER, CO, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elymvnt, an emerging voice in the world of music, is set to dazzle audiences with his upcoming release. A captivating hybrid of pop and R&B, the new single titled, “Wake Up the Stars,” is paired with a music video and scheduled for release this Friday, September 8th, 2023. This song began construction in 2017 with the recordings for the bridge and chorus, but it remained incomplete until 2023 when Elymvnt picked the project back up and re-recorded the verses for the final version. The lyrics weave a compelling narrative about a married couple as they long to rekindle the fires of their relationship and rediscover the passion and enthusiasm they felt when they were young. Elymvnt creates an interesting dynamic with time. While the words tell a tale about looking back in time, the artist found that he also needed to look back to rediscover his past work and spark the creative fires again in order to write the song.
— Elymvnt
Although the subject matter is mature, “Wake Up the Stars” feels fresh and modern. The first release under the artist name, Elymvnt, this musical spectacle promises to transcend boundaries and captivate listeners of all ages.
Hailing from Denver, Colorado, Elymvnt's musical journey was sparked in his teenage years after landing his first role in the school musical. Determined to reach the best of his ability, he spent the course of his career honing his craft. His vocal range is nothing short of impressive, stretching nearly an entire piano, which allows him to effortlessly transition from soothing ballads to powerful anthems. He has been recognized and celebrated in the world of musical theatre, with a nomination for Broadway World’s Best Supporting Actor for his role of Toby in "Sweeney Todd." He also appeared in the Henry Award-Winning Show, "Scottsboro Boys."
A devout Christian, Elymvnt's faith plays a significant role in his life and influences his approach to art and performance. He strives to showcase the depth and power of music, proving it can be both mainstream and thought-provoking. His creative process is spontaneous and his songs fearlessly address uncomfortable yet important topics. The unique sound in his work fuses subgenres of pop and rock with hip-hop hooks and synth-wave beats, creating a musical experience that is nothing short of theatrical. Beyond the stage, Elymvnt aspires to expand into other realms of entertainment. With the support of his team at Wealth Nation, a premier branding and consulting company, he is poised to ascend to the top of the charts. Elymvnt's mission is to make a lasting impact while staying true to his unwavering faith.
"Wake Up the Stars" is a song that transcends generations and is a testament to the quality Elymvnt promises to deliver. True to his nature, he refuses to compromise his morals or artistic vision. In an industry where authenticity can be a rare commodity, Elymvnt remains an unwavering Element—a force that cannot be altered or compromised.
Follow Elymvnt on TikTok and Instagram @Elymvnt
“Wake Up the Stars”
Elymvnt
Released by Wealth Nation / Sony Music Entertainment / The Orchard
“Wake Up the Stars” will be available on all major platforms this Friday, September 8th, 2023.
Lydia Plantamura
Industry Certified PR
pr@industrycertified.net