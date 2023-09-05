New Artist, Elymvnt, Lights Up Music Scene with Debut Single, “Wake Up the Stars”

Elymvnt: an unwavering Element—a force that cannot be altered or compromised.

A captivating hybrid of pop and R&B, the debut single, “Wake Up the Stars” by Elymvnt, is being released with audio and music video available to fans on Friday.

This [single] fully encompasses what I plan to bring to the industry; Introspective lyrics. Modern feeling. Music for any audience.” — Elymvnt