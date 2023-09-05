CitareTx Appoints Timothy Schmidt as a Venture Partner and Chief Commercialization Officer for its Portfolio Companies
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An accomplished leader.
Bringing further commercialization depth and breadth to our innovative healthcare companies.
CitareTx announced today that Timothy (Tim) Schmidt will be joining the leadership team as a Venture Partner and Chief Commercialization Officer for CitareTx’s portfolio companies effective today.
“On behalf of the organization, I am very pleased to welcome Tim Schmidt to the fund and our portfolio company executive teams. Tim brings an extensive leadership track record and has successfully led teams driving innovation for over three decades. His passion for people, desire to resolve unmet patient needs, and innovative spirit will be instrumental in continuing our portfolio company growth,” said Jeffery Sheldon, CEO, General Partner, and Managing Director of CitareTx.
Mr. Sheldon continued, “We have built a successful and diverse portfolio of innovative companies focused on disruptive technologies that close gaps in unmet patient and clinical needs. The current portfolio companies include:
EMIT Corporation - Commercial Stage - Portable Blood and IV Fluid Warmer and Related Products (FDA 510(k) Cleared, CE-Mark, ISO13485:2016 Certified, FDA QSR Compliant, Awarded Five-Year $20 million DOD/DLA Contract and M&A Interest from Numerous P/E Funds and Strategic Buyers);
Coagulex Inc. - Clinical Stage - MEMS Based Technology for Coagulation & Platelet Contractility Testing (Four Successful Clinical Studies Completed, Publication of the Four Studies in Nature, Blood, Molecular Science and Shock Journals, FDA 510(k) Submission in FY 2023);
Houston Medical Robotics Inc. - Commercial Stage - Image Guided Vessel Access System (FDA 510(k) Cleared, Clinical Testing, Limited Market Release and Poised for Growth); and
Health Monitoring Technologies Inc. - Late R&D Stage - Differential Bio-Sensing Platform Technology (Two Advanced Prototypes Completed, Software Developed, Final FDA Testing & Submission in Late 2022).
I am pleased to welcome Tim to the Executive teams of these companies.”
“What Jeff and the team have done in bringing transformative innovation to the healthcare industry is truly impressive”, said Tim Schmidt, “I am humbled to be joining such an exciting group of companies, working with this amazing team, and having an opportunity to drive the commercialization activities to reach the full potential for each of the portfolio companies.”
Tim Schmidt brings over 30 years of experience leading and developing organizations in life science. He successfully led teams across many therapeutic areas and stages of development in both the US and Globally. Prior to joining CitareTx, Tim was VP, Respiratory and Established Brands at Boehringer Ingelheim. Tim was also VP, Commercial Operations and Global Marketing Head for Dabigatran during his employment with Boehringer Ingelheim. Prior to joining Boehringer Ingelheim, Tim was employed by Merck and Co, Inc. quickly advancing into company leadership through various Sales, Commercial Operations and Compliance roles.
About CitareTx
CitareTx is a venture capital, development, investment, and start-up management company concentrated on promising new medical devices, technology and business opportunities that change the clinical paradigms and outcomes.
