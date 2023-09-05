Submit Release
Ukraine: EU-supported course on journalism during the war

The EU-supported ‘1+1 Media School’ project has started a training course on ‘Journalism During the War’ in Ukraine.

The course is designed for representatives of regional media, journalists, and everyone who wants to improve their writing and news editing skills and learn how to edit news stories for all media.

The course is available offline and online. Participation is free of charge. 

The offline course takes place from 2 September to 9 November at the following address: Kyiv, 23 Kirillivska St.

The project is implemented as part of an informational and educational campaign against disinformation, carried out by the 1+1 Media School and Smart Angel CO with the financial support of the European Union.

