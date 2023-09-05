Erasmus+ Days 2023: Organise your event!

The 7th edition of the Erasmus+ Days will take place this year from 9 to 14 October.

Erasmus+ Days are a celebration of the EU’s flagship programme supporting education, training, youth and sport. Events and initiatives are held around the world and are open to anyone, even if you’ve not taken part in an Erasmus+ project yet.

The programme invites its beneficiaries who currently receive or have received Erasmus+ funding and would like to organise or be involved in running an event to contact National Agencies or National Erasmus+ Offices managing the Erasmus+ programme in their home country.

The event should be registered at the Erasmus+ website until 13 October, 12 am CET.

Erasmus+ Days were first held during the 30th anniversary of the Erasmus+ programme in 2017. The series of events celebrates the programme’s success and showcases the benefits of the life-changing learning experiences it offers. It is also an occasion for potential beneficiaries to find out more and join the programme.

In 2022, 6,295 events were organised in 58 countries around the world by Erasmus+ programme beneficiaries.

