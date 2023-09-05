Introducing Weld-R: Filtrabox's Cutting Edge Solution for Laser Welding Fume Extraction
Revolutionary fume extractor maximizes safety, efficiency, and maneuverability in laser welding applications.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of modern manufacturing, laser welding has emerged as a leading-edge technique, producing precision and speed like never before. However, with the advancements in this technology come new challenges, particularly in the form of laser welding fumes – a complex mixture of metals, metallic oxides, silicates, and fluorides that can pose serious health and environmental risks. To address these concerns, Filtrabox proudly introduces the Weld-R Laser Fume Extractor, a game-changing solution designed to provide efficient fume extraction, superior maneuverability, and unmatched airflow in laser welding environments.
Laser welding fumes are not just smoke; they consist of ultrafine particles that can be harmful if inhaled. These particles originate from metals being heated above their boiling points, and the resulting vapors condense into solid particulates. Depending on the materials being welded, these fumes can contain various elements, including iron, chromium, nickel, manganese, molybdenum, and more. Additionally, coatings on the metals being welded can introduce toxic ingredients like zinc, cadmium, and chromates into the fumes.
The Weld-R Laser Fume Extractor is engineered to provide an unparalleled level of protection for workers and the environment in laser welding applications. Its innovative design focuses on three core objectives:
Efficient Ultrafine Particle Removal: Weld-R comes equipped with Filtrabox's premium H14 HEPA filter and F9 pre-filter, known for their exceptional performance. The HEPA filter boasts an impressive tested efficiency of 99.999% @ 0.3 microns, ensuring the removal of even the most minuscule and hazardous particles from the air.
Enhanced Maneuverability: Traditional extraction arms often hinder welders' efficiency by restricting movement and requiring constant adjustment. Weld-R's lightweight arm and advanced hood-rotator articulation empower welding professionals to transition smoothly and quickly, optimizing fume capture without compromising productivity.
Maximum Airflow for Optimal Capture Velocity: Airflow velocity is a crucial factor in effective fume extraction. Unlike other solutions that sacrifice airflow by using smaller ducting, Weld-R incorporates a class-leading 8” diameter duct, coupled with a unique arm design that eliminates obstructions in the airflow path. This design maximizes airflow and creates a larger capture zone, ensuring efficient fume removal from a practical distance.
Trusted by Industry Leaders Worldwide:
Filtrabox's laser fume extractors have earned the trust of a diverse range of users, from major manufacturing tech giants to small-scale home businesses across the globe. As laser welding gains prominence in various industries, the Weld-R Laser Fume Extractor stands ready to meet the unique demands of this cutting-edge process. With its focus on safety, efficiency, and maneuverability, Weld-R is set to redefine the landscape of laser welding fume extraction.
For more information about Weld-R and Filtrabox's comprehensive range of fume extraction solutions, please visit www.filtrabox.com or contact info@filtrabox.com.
