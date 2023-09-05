Students will benefit from more accessible Wonowon Elementary School

CANADA, September 5 - Students and families in the community of Wonowon will soon have access to a more modern and improved elementary school.

“Our government is committed to building, expanding and upgrading schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “In remote communities like Wonowon, schools are more than just classrooms. We are making historic investments to ensure all communities have access to schools that are engaging community hubs.”

The Province is providing $16.8 million to partially replace Wonowon Elementary. The replacement will include upgrading the existing water well and filtration system and making the school more accessible by installing ramps. The project will also make space for 20 additional student seats within the school. Construction is projected to start in summer 2024 and be ready for students in fall 2025.

“The Peace River North Board Of Education is pleased to see the approval of funding for replacement of Wonowon School,” said Helen Gilbert, chair, Peace River North Board Of Education. “The ministry recognition of the need for a modern facility for this rural community is appreciated. An updated facility will improve the equity of opportunity and allow us to meet the education and safety needs of our students in this area.”

This investment builds on the $58 million government provided since 2017 to the Peace River North School District to build a new gym at Upper Halfway Elementary, which will be completed this fall, the new Anne Roberts Young School, completed in September 2020, and Ma Murray School, completed in September 2018.

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced 24,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safer seats. This is thanks to the almost $3.9 billion the Province has provided for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.