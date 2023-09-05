Safer, expanded schools for Abbotsford students

CANADA, September 5 - Students, families and staff can look forward to school improvements in Abbotsford that include a completed seismic safety upgrade this year.

“Our government is committed to building, expanding and upgrading schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “As more families make Abbotsford their home, the addition of 540 new seats in Abbotsford schools is good news for this growing community.”

Construction has started on eight classroom additions at both Auguston Traditional and Margaret Stenersen elementary schools with $23.2 million from the Province. Once complete, 360 new student seats will be added to the growing district. The addition of 180 new seats at Auguston Traditional Elementary school will alleviate enrolment pressure and allow space for child care once again. Two purpose-built child care classrooms will also be built at Margaret Stenersen to provide care for children as old as four.

“Parents have asked for more child care on school grounds and we’re delivering by including child care as we expand and replace schools in Abbotsford,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “By working with school districts, we’re prioritizing child care in communities where families need it the most.”

Construction is also complete on seismic upgrades at Abbotsford Traditional Secondary. The Province invested almost $19 million to make the building seismically safer. As a result, 750 students are learning in a seismically safer environment.

“Our government is making investments that are benefiting Abbotsford families,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “The additions at Margaret Stenersen and Auguston Traditional ensures students have access to modern, safe learning environments.”

Students will be accommodated on site during construction at Auguston and Margaret Stenersen schools with both projects expected to be complete in summer 2024.

"We are grateful to the Ministry of Education and Child Care for investing and supporting Abbotsford students with more spaces and seismically safer learning environments,” said Korky Neufeld, chair, Abbotsford Board of Education. “These investments ensure that the educational needs of students are met for many years to come, while we continue to focus on our mission of preparing and inspiring students for a lifetime of success.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced 24,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safer seats. This is thanks to almost $3.9 billion the Province has provided for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Learn More:

To learn about the Abbotsford School District, visit: https://www.abbyschools.ca/

For information about major public school capital projects underway, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects