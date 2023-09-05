New elementary school coming in Chilliwack

CANADA, September 5 - A new elementary school is on the way for families in the fast-growing community of Chilliwack.

“Our government is building, expanding and upgrading schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “As more families move to Chilliwack, this new elementary school will serve students for years to come. In fall 2026, the East Side Elementary School will welcome 500 students to a brand-new modern facility.”

To support growth in Chilliwack, the Province is providing $58.6 million to build a new elementary school on Chilliwack’s east side with room for 500 students. The school will include a neighbourhood learning centre for community programming, such as child care. The school’s design will include features such as low-energy LED lighting and heat pumps that help to facilitate cooling, while also reducing the building’s energy consumption and greenhouse-gas emissions throughout the building’s lifetime.

“We know that Chilliwack is a growing community and it’s important to keep investing in schools,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “The new East Side Elementary School will support families by providing a safe modern learning environment for their kids.”

Construction will start in late 2024 and the new school will be ready for students in fall 2026.

“I’m excited that so many more families are choosing to call Chilliwack home and for their children to receive an education in our schools. I know that they will learn, grow and thrive in our community,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “I look forward to seeing how this new school will help current and future students receive the best education possible and reach their full potential for many years to come.”

This project is a part of $200 million in investments made by government since 2017 to improve schools for students, families and staff in Chilliwack. In the past five years, two new schools, Imagine High Arts and Technology, and Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary/Middle School, have opened, and school expansions at G.W. Graham Secondary and Vedder Elementary have been completed. Funding has also been announced for an addition at Sardis Secondary. These projects have created more than 3,000 new student seats in the district.

“The Chilliwack Board of Education has been consistent and united in advocating for capital funding from the provincial government to serve our growing district,” said Willow Reichelt, chair, Chilliwack Board of Education. “The announcement of the approval of a new East Side Elementary is a result of that work and also demonstrates government‘s commitment to continuing to follow through on their promise to deliver new instructional spaces to Chilliwack. We are looking forward to getting started on this important project.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced 24,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safer seats. This is thanks to almost $3.9 billion the Province has provided for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for future schools throughout B.C.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.