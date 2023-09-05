Richmond students head back to seismically safer schools

CANADA, September 5 - Students and staff in Richmond are learning and working in seismically safer schools now that upgrades are complete at James Whiteside Elementary and William Bridge Elementary schools.

Funding has also been approved for seismic upgrades for Alfred B. Dixon Elementary school.

“Our government is building, expanding and upgrading schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “These seismic upgrades mean more students will be safer at school and are proof of our commitment to continue investing in students in Richmond.”

The Province funded more than $30 million for seismic upgrades at James Whiteside and William Bridge elementary schools that will benefit almost 700 students. The school district contributed $2.1 million for work at James Whiteside Elementary.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we are pleased to see the completion of seismic upgrades at James Whiteside and William Bridge elementary schools,” said Debbie Tablotney, chair, Richmond Board of Education. “These improvements provide safe learning environments for our students and staff. We value the continued partnership with the Ministry of Education and Child Care as we work together to enhance the quality of education in Richmond.”

The Province is also investing $31.3 million toward seismic upgrades at Alfred B. Dixon Elementary. Those seismic upgrades are expected to be complete by May 2026.

“Parents deserve the peace of mind that their kids will be safe at school,” said Aman Singh. MLA for Richmond-Queensborough. “I’m proud of the progress our government is making on improving schools in Richmond for our students and the community.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced 24,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safer seats. This is thanks to almost $3.9 billion the Province has provided for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for future schools throughout B.C.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

