Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Labor Day 2023

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement on commemorating Labor Day:

“Today, we pay tribute to and recognize the workers of America who built our nation, support our communities, and power our economy.

“America has risen to be the envy of the world in no small part because of the ingenuity, determination, and work ethic of the American worker.

“That spirit is often highlighted in times of crisis. It has been on full display in Vermont, as we’ve responded to historic flooding this summer. From the Agency of Transportation crews and contractors getting roads and bridges back online, to emergency responders, municipal officials, social workers working long hours to help those in need, and beyond, Vermonters have stepped up to meet the moment.

“Today, we honor them and all workers for their enormous contributions to our state. I wish every Vermonter a safe and healthy Labor Day.”

