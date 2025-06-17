TRANSCRIPT: Governor Phil Scott Delivers Adjournment Address

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today delivered his annual adjournment address to lawmakers.

A transcript of the Senate-version of Governor’s prepared adjournment remarks can be found below:

Governor Scott: Mr. President, Pro Tem. Baruth, Leader Ram Hinsdale, Leader Beck, and Members of the Senate.

It’s only been about five months since we were all sworn in. In some ways, especially after today, it feels like a long session. But in other ways, it’s gone by quickly.

I want to start by telling you how much I appreciate the time and effort you’ve made this session, and the effort the majority has made to hear my point of view and the view of the minority.

This is especially true on difficult issues.

In January I asked that we focus on four areas: public safety, affordability, housing and education because I believe those are the areas impacting Vermonters the most.

And within these areas, we’ve made some meaningful progress.

We found common ground to make Vermont safer and while there’s still more work to do, this been a good start toward increasing accountability and recognizing an area that needs more attention.

I’m also appreciative of our work on tax relief, so Vermonters can keep a little more of what they earn whether they’re a veteran, a retiree living on social security, a low-income worker or a parent with young children.

And I’ll continue to advocate for more relief so Vermonters can thrive in Vermont, not just survive.

On housing, we passed much needed infrastructure support, getting the expansion of TIFs over the finish line, something many of us have been working on for years.

This will help level the playing field so rural communities with fewer resources have some of the same economic tools as larger towns.

We still need to work on regulatory reform in the second half of the biennium because without it, we won’t make the progress needed to make housing affordable and revitalize communities, schools and fill jobs.

On education, we found a compromise which will set us on a path towards a system that will better serve our kids and communities at a cost Vermonters can afford.

I realize this hasn’t been easy, and I know there are many who have and will continue to criticize our work.

But our current system is unsustainable for students and taxpayers.

This is only the first step and the work ahead will be just as, if not more important than what we’ve done this session.

But good work takes time, and it takes courage. And I appreciate the work each one of you has done to contribute to this effort.

What we’ve accomplished over these last few months is important, but what comes next will be even more important. We cannot make the mistake others have made to declare victory and assume our many crises have been solved.

I look forward to working with you into the next session to deliver the results our communities are calling for and Vermonters deserve.

Thank you again and I hope you enjoy the summer with family and friends.

