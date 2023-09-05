Senior Living Community’s Water Supply Protected by an AVT EZ Valve
When engineers at the SMWD identified a need for a new control point near a senior living community they opted for the AVT EZ Valve
This is a perfect example of how the AVT training model really works for our installers. Together we created a new water control point in just three hours,”ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When engineers at the Santa Margarita Water District (SMWD) identified a need for a new control point near a senior living community they reached out to AVT distributor Western Water Works.
— AVT’s VP of Global Sales, Shawn Petty
SMWD had heard of the benefits of the AVT EZ Valve insertion valve and requested a demonstration of the system. Once that was complete, they decided to invest in the installation equipment required along with valves for this project and those in the future.
They wanted to create a new isolation point on the 8” asbestos concrete pipeline to ensure that as and when maintenance and repairs were required, they would be able to safeguard the water supply of the 130 properties within the senior living community.
AVT EZ Valves are insertion valves that are installed without the need to shut off the water flow. The valves use integrated isolation gates, which when closed after a slot has been milled across the pipe, allows the low-profile EM (end milling) machine to be removed and the bonnet with a resilient wedge to be installed, all while the flow is maintained.
As well as installing the insertion valve, the team at SMWD took the opportunity to access AVT’s robust training program which includes an online training workshop followed up by face-to-face training. This means the four-man crew that completed the installation, are now fully qualified to install further EZ valve across the region.
AVT’s VP of Global Sales, Shawn Petty was on hand to assist with training the team. “The training and installation went very well,” Shawn said. “The SMWD team had completed their online training before even getting into the trench so were fully prepared. This is a perfect example of how the AVT training model really works for our installers. Together we created a new water control point in just three hours,” he added.
About AVT
Advanced Valve Technologies (AVT), a part of Critica Infrastructure, manufactures comprehensive solutions for the safe and sustainable repair and rehabilitation of critical water infrastructure.
The company is best known for the AVT EZ Valve®, an award-winning inline insertion valve designed for quick and easy installation for emergency water line repair and planned pipeline maintenance, requiring no disruption in service. www.AVTFittings.com
About Critica Infrastructure
Critica Infrastructure is shaping the future of critical infrastructure through highly-engineered and proven composites, insertion valves, geopolymer materials, and fiber-reinforced polymers, and associated engineering support and training services.
Critica Infrastructure solutions are used to construct, maintain, strengthen, protect, and rehabilitate energy transmission and distribution lines, high-consequence industrial pipework, water pipelines, tanks, storm and sanitation systems, and civil/structural assets. Critica Infrastructure solutions are safer and more sustainable, easy to install, cost-effective to deploy, and durable for decades. www.criticaInfra-nri.com
