Medbelle and HCML partner to deliver seamless healthcare experience
The partnership will provide HCML's clients with a more streamlined and efficient healthcare experience, and is the latest milestone in Medbelle’s rapid growth
With this partnership, Medbelle will demonstrate that our unique model for healthcare can be scaled and applied in other contexts.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital health start-up Medbelle and injury and rehabilitation specialists HCML have announced a new partnership that will improve the healthcare experience of people who have suffered accidents and injuries.
— Leander de Laporte, CEO of Medbelle
The partnership will benefit HCML’s clients by providing them with a more streamlined and efficient healthcare experience. The move into medico-legal healthcare pathways is the latest milestone in Medbelle’s rapid growth and demonstrates the scalability of the Medbelle healthcare model to new settings, with further expansions being explored.
HCML is a leading provider of rehabilitation case management, treatment services, health and well-being to the corporate, legal, insurance and private medical markets. As an independent provider of personal injury case management, HCML supports rehabilitation clients to make a sustained recovery from injury.
Medbelle is the world’s first ‘digital hospital’, providing the care and support of a traditional hospital to private patients in a more streamlined and patient-centred way.
The partnership means HCML can refer clients to Medbelle, whose nationwide surgical network provides more choice, time savings and cost efficiencies. As Medbelle patients, they will also benefit from Medbelle’s patient web-app and a personal Patient Care Adviser to guide them through their entire healthcare journey, from consultation to aftercare.
HCML supports clients in making a sustained recovery from injury and ill health. HCML Rehabilitation Case Managers are clinical experts, experienced in managing complex healthcare needs. From facilitating rehabilitation and discharge at the acute stage, to community reintegration, return to work and long-term support, HCML’s goal is to achieve maximum independence and a better future for its clients.
The partnership with Medbelle will enable a seamless healthcare journey with Medbelle’s data-driven approach to care, directing patients to the most appropriate provider and ensuring the best health outcomes.
Leander de Laporte, Medbelle CEO, said: ‘With this partnership, Medbelle will demonstrate that our unique model for healthcare can be scaled and applied in other contexts.
‘This is an important step because it demonstrates how our redesigned healthcare pathway provides efficiencies and improvements not only to patients but also to other payers like insurance companies. By using technology and clinical expertise more effectively, we can improve patient experience while providing data to clinicians to help them improve treatments and care.’
Gareth Davies, Director of Group Business Operations, HCML, said: ‘Our partnership with Medbelle enables expedited access to a nationwide network of consultants, ensuring our clients get the most appropriate treatment in a way that is most convenient for them. HCML’s exceptional case management, combined with Medbelle’s streamlined processes and full guidance throughout treatment, ensures clients are fully supported in their recovery.’
The partnership is the latest expansion by digital health start-up Medbelle, which is now offering secondary care to patients across every surgical speciality across the UK. Because Medbelle offers price transparency and significant provider choice, it can provide savings to both patients and surgeons while improving the overall experience for both by taking care of logistic and administrative support.
Having demonstrated the viability of its new model for healthcare, Medbelle is now establishing numerous partnerships across different settings to spread the benefits of digitalised, patient-centred healthcare.
About Medbelle
Medbelle is a ‘digital hospital’, using technology and a patient-centred approach to raise the standard of healthcare and make it accessible to all. Whereas currently patients have to find their own clinicians, act as administrators passing information from one specialist to another, and have little information to help them decide where or how they are treated, Medbelle makes the patient experience organised, personalised, and seamless. Medbelle’s Patient Care Advisers and digital platform streamline this process, providing personal advice, connecting clinicians and hospitals, and rewarding excellent care. Medbelle’s holistic approach also enables data to be analysed covering the entire care pathway, allowing clinicians to make informed decisions about improving outcomes and finding more effective and efficient processes. Medbelle can help with analysis about healthcare and with expertise from a growing network of clinicians on a diverse range of subjects.
www.medbelle.com
About HCML
HCML is a leading provider of health, wellbeing, case management, rehabilitation and treatment services to the corporate, legal, insurance and private medical insurance markets.
Through its workplace offering, HCML provides integrated healthcare solutions, working with employers to prevent the risk of ill health and absence, and improve employee health and wellbeing.
As an independent provider of personal injury case management, HCML supports rehabilitation clients to make a sustained recovery from injury. HCML’s Rehabilitation Case Managers are clinical experts that provide rehabilitation programmes that help clients achieve maximum independence and a better future.
Established in 2003 and with over 300+ employees, HCML employs leaders in their field to develop and deliver services that are built on data insight, proof of value metrics, and unrivalled clinical governance.
www.hcml.co.uk
