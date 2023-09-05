Sanford Health’s Cancer Survivorship Program Partners with Technology Platform to Help Patients Find Support

We’re in This Together’s innovative platform assists patients in asking for help

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanford Health and We’re in This Together (WiTT) are partnering together to make it easier for patients to ask for the support they need throughout their cancer journey. Combining the ease of an online registry and leveraging online giving, the WiTT Support RegistryTM platform de-stigmatizes asking for help and helps patients meet the non-clinical care needs of facing cancer.

The innovative tool creates visibility into patient needs and addresses access to care, eliminates barriers and helps solve health equity challenges that patients face. Community members can support individual patients financially or through acts of service that lift burdens and allow patients to focus on their health.

“Patients face incredible challenges as they go through cancer treatment,” said Medical Director of Sanford Health’s Cancer Survivorship program, Dr. Shelby Terstriep. “Their overall care can be impacted by social determinants of health. By measuring this data, we can better understand the challenges they face and ensure that we are proactively helping patients get the wraparound care they deserve."

“As a cancer survivor, I’ve experienced both the stigma and difficulties associated with asking for help. My personal experience led me to create the WiTT Support Registry, and I’m honored to partner with Sanford Health to help support patients with the non-clinical challenges they are facing,” said WiTT Founder & CEO, Rahul Mahadevan. “Together, we can increase compliance and adherence to treatment and boost the odds of survivorship, improving outcomes for all patients.”

For more information about Sanford Health’s Cancer Survivorship Program, visit www.sanfordhealth.com keyword: cancer survivorship. For more information about the WiTT Support Registry, visit www.wittforever.com.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States, is dedicated to transforming the health care experience and providing access to world-class health care in America’s heartland. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization serves more than one million patients and 220,000 health plan members across 250,000 square miles. The integrated health system has 47 medical centers, 2,800 Sanford physicians and advanced practice providers, 170 clinical investigators and research scientists, more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations and world clinics in 8 countries around the globe. Learn more about Sanford Health's commitment to shaping the future of rural health care across the lifespan at www.sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.

About The WiTT Group, Inc.

The WiTT Group, Inc. is focused on solving the non-clinical challenges (financial and non-financial) patients face as they go through treatment. The company offers a unique Support Registry platform which empowers patients to get the support they need, as well as making it easy to ask for and receive help. WiTT, which stands for “We’re in This Together,” combines the simplicity of a wedding registry with the personalized needs of a patient and a financial tool, into an easy-to-use platform. More information on the WiTT Group can be found at www.wittforever.com. You can also follow The WiTT Group on Facebook and Instagram at @wittforever, @WiTTSupportTeam on Twitter, and The WiTT Group on LinkedIn.

