Opendatasoft launches new collaborative form feature to democratize real-time data collection

Boston, September 5, 2023 - Opendatasoft, the leading Data Portal solution provider, today announced its new data collection form feature. This enables faster, easier real-time data collection with users able to quickly create, edit, customize, and share forms through the Opendatasoft platform, without requiring technical skills or solutions. Once forms have been published, any collected data automatically enriches existing datasets on the organization’s data portal, and/or creates new datasets.

Thanks to this new feature, data portal administrators benefit from major advantages, including:

● Large time savings thanks to simplified and optimized processes

● Automated collection and updating of data portals via a collaborative process and interoperable forms

● Guaranteed data reliability and quality, with advanced moderation functions enabling administrators to validate data before publication

Designed to enable everyone to collect and share data wherever it may be, as well as being easy to use, the new feature fully embraces the power of mobile data collection. Forms filled in on a smartphone can be used to collect additional, deeper data through options such as geolocation to share a GPS point, camera connection to integrate attachments, or QR code generation for smoother sharing of the form or mobile data.

"At Opendatasoft, we're convinced of the potential that data has for organizations when it's made available reliably and its quality is guaranteed. Democratizing access to and use of data is our mission, and it's with this in mind that we continue to develop innovations such as the collaborative collection form. Accessible to all and easy to use, it's a fantastic tool for organizations to help them quickly collect valuable and reliable data to add to their data portals," explains Jean-Marc Lazard, President and co-founder of Opendatasoft.

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft's mission is to democratize access to and use of data. The company offers a SaaS data portal solution that enables all teams to rapidly create and distribute digital data experiences to feed their internal and/or external ecosystems, from the technical expert to the consumer-citizen. This enables its customers to accelerate their digital transformation and development, positively transform their operations and establish more transparent relationships with their stakeholders.

More than 350 organizations worldwide have adopted Opendatasoft. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, SFR, Bloomberg Associates, Veolia and Saint Gobain, government and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Bristol, Namur, and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com