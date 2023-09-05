ManageMy and Socotra Launch Joint Platform Solution to Humanize the Insurance Experience Across the Policy Lifecycle
Combining the power of the ManageMy & Socotra platform, with an API-driven technology stack, insurers can humanize their workflow across the policy lifecycle.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ManageMy, an expert in customer experience for the P&C insurance market, announced today that they have welcomed Socotra as a strategic partner. Socotra customers can now leverage ManageMy’s highly configurable, modern, and intuitive customer experience platform for their agents and policyholders.
As a ManageMy P&C ExperienceHub partner and the insurance industry's first cloud-native policy administration system, Socotra will help carriers move into the future with customer experiences that reach modern insurance buyers. This strategic partnership between ManageMy and Socotra enables insurance carriers to use an out-of-the-box solution with a modern user experience to simplify insurance.
“ManageMy’s ‘human-first’ approach to user experience is refreshing in today’s market. The ability to humanize insurance for policyholders - and optimize insurance processing for agents - in the ManageMy platform is second to none,” said Mike Benayoun, Director of Partnerships at Socotra. “Through our partnership with ManageMy, we will deliver an innovative solution that empowers insurers of all sizes to evolve to meet customer expectations in an increasingly competitive digital world.”
"Our partnership with Socotra is a critical part of our overall strategy to work with partners across the insurance ecosystem," said Josh Hall, Head of P&C Sales at ManageMy. "Through our highly configurable, no-code platform, ManageMy quickly and easily connects with policy admin platforms like Socotra, ensuring our client’s ability to create rich and wonderful customer and agent experiences."
About Socotra
Uniquely agile and scalable, Socotra empowers insurers of all sizes to think, act, and grow more effectively and efficiently with the industry’s only complete and modern enterprise platform. Businesses running Socotra experience fast and easy implementations, seamless upgrades, and lower TCO. With a relentless focus on tomorrow, Socotra offers the ability to put insurance and innovation hand in hand, and the provider’s intelligent core systems and App MarketPlace™unlock access to the full power of the insurtech ecosystem. Socotra serves P&C, life, and general insurers worldwide. Learn more at www.socotra.com.
About ManageMy
ManageMy is the platform that insurers, agents, brokers, and Managing General Agents trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ManageMy partners with carriers of all sizes, allowing them to streamline communication and experiences between all stakeholders. The no-code platform brings everyone closer together and ensures policyholders receive the personalized human touch they deserve, and agents benefit from an optimized workflow.
For more information, please visit www.managemy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
