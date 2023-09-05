Cat's Out of the Bag: KITI Social Leads the Future of Travel Journalism with New App and Improved Networking Platform
KITI Social redefines how professionals in the travel sector connect, collaborate, and create.
By fostering quick, genuine connections and embracing real-life, human collaborations, KITI Social is leading the future of travel journalism where personal experiences and connections count.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KITI Social, an innovative professional networking platform for travel journalists, influencers and destination experts, proudly unveils its transformative platform that redefines how professionals in the travel sector connect, collaborate, and create. Formerly known as Media Kitty, KITI Social is committed to modernizing travel media relations workflows by facilitating quick connections and organic collaborations within a vibrant community for better publishing results.
Media Connections on the Go
KITI Social is proud to announce the launch of its robust mobile app among other exciting new website features. The all-new KITI Social app introduces a real-time live feed, enabling users to announce trip plans and check in at locations, sparking organic and immediate story connections with fellow KITI members. This unique functionality fosters natural collaborations on the go, empowering travel industry professionals to create engaging and authentic content in real time.
Shaping the Future of Networking
Embracing its new identity with a new, enhanced website and app, KITI Social reaffirms its mission to be the preferred networking platform and tool for travel PR representatives, journalists, influencers, brands, and creators. The platform's rebrand underscores its dedication to fostering authentic connections that drive the travel industry forward through meaningful collaborations.
Seamless Collaboration
KITI Social's platform serves as a hub where travel professionals can instantly collaborate on projects, share news and insights, and generate impactful content. Professionals can pitch story ideas, discover opportunities for press trips, product reviews, events, and more, all while connecting with diverse peers who share their passion for travel and the storytelling craft: written, visual, oral, in person and in print..
Access Tiers & Benefits
KITI Social offers three distinct membership tiers tailored to different professional needs:
CURIOUS: This introductory tier enables members to create a robust KITI profile, receive exposure on the platform's website and app, and access events and collaboration callouts.
ACTIVE: For deeper engagement, the ACTIVE membership tier provides features such as member search, event posting, direct messaging, and partnership opportunities via the Marketplace.
WILD: The premium WILD membership tier offers unlimited access to the platform, including member contact information, the ability to post collaboration opportunities, and prominent exposure on the platform.
“KITI Social's platform offers an immersive experience, providing travel PR representatives, journalists, influencers, brands, and creators with a powerful platform for networking, collaboration, and accessing unique opportunities,” said Heather Kirk, Founder at KITI Social. “By fostering quick, genuine connections and embracing real-life, human collaborations, KITI Social is leading the future of travel journalism where personal experiences and connections count.”
Special Launch Offer
To celebrate the launch, KITI Social is offering a one-week FREE TRIAL, plus 50% OFF the Active or Wild membership tiers. Professionals can enjoy this limited-time offer by using code MEOWNOW during registration. This offer is valid until September 15, 2023.
About KITI Social
KITI Social by Immedia Management Inc. is a premier professional networking platform for the travel sector, designed to empower professionals to connect, collaborate, and create. Through its dynamic platform and mobile app, KITI Social fosters impactful partnerships and authentic storytelling within the travel sector's community. With a commitment to authentic connections and meaningful collaborations, KITI Social is driving the evolution of professional networking and content creation in the travel and tourism space. Its parent company has supported public relations work for Destination Canada, Air New Zealand, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, British Airways and hundreds more since opening doors in 1997.
