09/05/2023

DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani reminds residents to take necessary precautions during September summer heat event

HARTFORD, Conn. – With temperatures anticipated to rise close to or into the low 90s this week, Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, is reminding individuals who will be spending time outside or in non-air-conditioned spaces to be cautious during periods of intense heat during the day.

The current forecast indicates that temperatures over this period will rise close to or into the low 90s, and the heat index is expected to reach into the mid-90s in certain inland areas of the state. On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to be activated effective at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and remaining in effect through 8 pm. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

“While Labor Day signals the unofficial end of summer, that doesn’t mean that we won’t continue to see high temperatures that will feel very hot and humid,” said Commissioner Juthani. “During this heat wave, residents should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in cooler air-conditioned/shaded areas, and limit the time spent in direct sun. Additionally, more physical tasks should take place in the morning or evening, when the sun is less intense, and temperatures are cooler.”

Commissioner Juthani added that those who are experiencing heat stress should call for medical assistance immediately. Although anyone can be affected by heat-stress, those working outside are at a particularly high risk including:

Older individuals (over 65 years of age) who may not compensate for heat stress efficiently and are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature

Those performing frequent high-exertion tasks (lifting, digging, walking) who may become dehydrated quickly and experience more intense heat stress

Those who have underlying health conditions, especially heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, or who take certain medications that put them at risk

Follow the steps below to stay cool and hydrated while working in the heat:

Stay Cool

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must work outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the mornings and evenings.

Avoid working in direct sunlight and wear lightweight, light-colored, and moisture-wicking clothing.

Check on family members, especially those most at risk often.

If you feel ill working in the heat, notify a family member and stop working.

Stay Hydrated

Because your body loses fluids through sweat, you can become dehydrated during times of extreme heat.

Drink more water than usual; do not wait until you are thirsty to drink more liquids.

Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages.

Drink about four cups of water every hour while working outside.

Remind others to drink enough water.

For more information about steps that employers and workers can take to reduce the risk of heat-related illness, contact the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s Occupational Health Program at (860) 509-7740 or email dph.occhealth@ct.gov.

