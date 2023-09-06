Deuterated Drugs Market to Present a Robust Growth of US$ 780.7 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟗𝟗.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, which represents a robust growth pattern. 𝐁𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, the market is projected a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟖𝟎.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟐𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The global deuterated drugs market is expected to expand steadily as a result of several underlying factors, including the aging population, unhealthy lifestyles, and environmental factors that contribute to these illnesses and raise demand for efficient drugs like deuterated drugs.
Governments and healthcare institutions are realizing the importance of funding R&D in order to produce deuterated medications that are more sophisticated and efficient. The alignment with this expanding demand has been essential in forming the market environment today and is anticipated to continue to be a major force in the upcoming years.
Deuterated drugs are required worldwide due to the rising incidence of disorders, including cancer, Tardive Dyskinesia (TD), and Huntington's disease. The World Bank predicts that until 2030, healthcare spending in emerging nations will increase by 6.3% annually. The government's initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure, rising income levels, and growing healthcare awareness all contribute to this rise. Significant healthcare investments are being made in nations like India, Brazil, and South Africa, which is creating a favorable atmosphere for pharmaceutical companies to introduce deuterated medications.
Modern technology has been adopted by the pharmaceutical industry, enabling the development of deuterated medications that are more efficient and have fewer negative effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), two potent tools that are transforming the drug research and development processes, are at the vanguard of this change. The FDA recognizes the expanding use of AI/ML in numerous stages of the drug development process and numerous therapeutic fields. Pharmaceutical businesses have boosted their average R&D spending by 15% over the last five years. A key trend that will probably continue to drive the market into new regions of expansion and development is constant technological innovation.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬
Demand and supply are currently playing a dynamic game that defines the market environment. The rising incidence of Huntington's Disease (HD), Tardive Dyskinesia (TD), and Cancer is the main driver of the demand side.
In Western countries, HD affects approximately 5-7 per 100,000 persons, while Tardive Dyskinesia affects roughly 500,000 people in the United States, according to data from the CDC. In 2022, there were about 19.3 million additional instances of cancer globally, which will increase demand for deuterated drugs.
Technology and governmental rules also affect the dynamics of supply and demand. Over the previous five years, the world's largest pharmaceutical companies have boosted their R&D spending by an average of 15%. This has produced a strong supply chain that focuses on distribution and market access in addition to production, making these medications available to more patients. Deuterium switches have drawn significant economic interest over the past 20 years, with an estimated total of more than US$7 billion in transactions. Several firms have made investments in them.
𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐚 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟒𝟑%
Austedo emerges as the market leader, with a sizeable part of almost 43% of the market. Its supremacy can be due to its exceptional effectiveness, especially when treating specialized medical disorders like Huntington's disease (HD) and tardive dyskinesia (TD).
The segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. Austedo's strong support from the international medical community is a key element in the drug's optimistic outlook. The widespread recognition of Austedo's therapeutic benefits serves as a catalyst for the company's steady upward trajectory. Austedo's predicted CAGR shows industry confidence in its sustained success and adoption across the healthcare sector.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The market for deuterated drugs is undergoing complex regional dynamics, with North America dominating the market. Strong research infrastructure, state-of-the-art healthcare systems, aggressive regulatory regimes, and regional differences all have an impact on this global landscape.
An important portion of the global market is seen in North America, which consists of the United States and Canada. Due to cutting-edge medical facilities, a thriving pharmaceutical sector, and a conducive environment for research and innovation, the United States alone makes a sizable contribution.
The country spends over 17% of its GDP on healthcare, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), which has a considerable positive impact on the market for deuterated pharmaceuticals. Over the past five years, there has been a 32% rise in innovations in medication formulation and delivery systems owing to the cooperation between universities, research organizations, and pharmaceutical firms.
In addition, diseases like Huntington's disease and tardive dyskinesia are very common in the US. As per CDC data, over 3 million individuals are estimated to be affected by these illnesses, highlighting the important role deuterated medications play in meeting unmet medical requirements and increasing market growth by 22% over the last three years.
On the other side, Canada has a huge influence despite having a lesser market share. Canada has established itself as a major player in the regional market for deuterated pharmaceuticals thanks to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, concentration on research, and 15% rise in sector-specific collaboration.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Companies in this industry are using several techniques to remain competitive and expand. In order to hasten development, partnerships, and collaborations with academic institutes and other pharmaceutical companies are frequent.
Additionally, there is a significant effort on R&D to develop new deuterated medications and enhance existing ones, with an emphasis on effectiveness and minimized negative effects. Many businesses are attempting to enter new markets through acquisitions and licensing agreements while making sure they are in accordance with local laws and international standards to foster confidence and reliability.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Alkeus Pharmaceuticals
• Camargo
• Celgene
• CombiPhos
• Concert Pharmaceuticals
• DeuteRx
• Enanta Pharmaceuticals
• Invent Pharmaceuticals
• Lundbeck A/S
• Neuland Laboratories
• Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
• PharmatrophiX
• Protia LLC
• Retrotope
• Teva
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Austedo
• Zepsun
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Huntington's Disease (HD)
• Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)
• Cancer
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
