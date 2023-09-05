Dominican Republic to Host Celebrities at World of Golf Celebrity Championship
Celebrities from television, music, sports, and film set to take aim at Punta Espada Golf Club to raise money for local charitiesATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World-class golf returns to Cap Cana, Dominican Republic this October as a star-studded celebrity field takes aim at the Punta Espada Golf Club for the inaugural World of Golf Island Championship
The tournament will take place October 5-8, 2023, and will feature a lineup of today’s biggest names from sports, music, and entertainment. Besides bragging rights, the celebrities will be playing for local and regional charities. The full roster of celebrities will be announced in the coming weeks.
Through events like the World of Golf Island Championship, the Dominican Republic has a real opportunity to showcase its culture, garner international media attention, and provide a platform to change people’s lives,” said Troy Hanson, CEO of Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment.
With a mission of driving economic, community, and charitable impact to the region, the inaugural event will raise money for academic scholarships and fund the construction of a new baseball field in Verón.
Adrián Beltré, Dominican baseball player and former Major League All-Star had this to say, “I’m excited to be collaborating with World of Golf on this inaugural event. The money raised will go toward something that’s very important to me, building baseball fields in a deserving part of my country. I look forward to hosting the other celebrities and raising money for those in need.”
In addition to world-caliber golf, the highlight of the weekend will be a live musical performance by legendary musician, Elton John. This will be Elton’s first performance in the Dominican Republic since 2014 and his first scheduled performance since his retirement announcement. Both the golf tournament and concert will be produced by Hanson’s Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment.
Sponsors for this inaugural event in Cap Cana include St. Regis The Residences Cap Cana, Punta Espada Golf Club, Eden Roc, and Cap Cana. To become a sponsor or to purchase limited tickets, visit www.worldofgolftour.com
ABOUT WORLD OF GOLF
World of Golf is a dynamic championship series featuring some of today’s biggest names from sports, music, and entertainment. Featuring dedicated prize money and an unparalleled platform for raising money and awareness for deserving charities, World of Golf will redefine the golf experience.
ABOUT WORLDMEDIA SPORT & ENTERTAINMENT
WSE is a fully integrated sports and entertainment agency specializing in brand partnerships, live events & and experiences, sponsorship management, and influencer marketing. As a privately held company, WSE acquires, develops, and manages specialized projects to help brands connect with consumers through innovation, creativity, and authenticity.
Troy Hanson
Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment
+1 310-497-2469
email us here