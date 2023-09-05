Non-Opioid Pain Relief Device Market is Set to Expect Sales of US$ 10,311 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟎𝟑𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎,𝟑𝟏𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟑%
during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The aging world population suffering from chronic pain and the growing desire for non-invasive, non-pharmacological pain management options are the main factors driving the growth of the global non-opioid pain relief device market. The future of the market is bright, with advances centered on intelligent, linked devices that provide individualized pain management.
The socioeconomic system is more significantly impacted by pain than by cardiovascular illness, cancer, and diabetes combined. There are many cases of cancer. According to the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, there were 19.3 new cancer cases in the world in 2020. By 2040, this number is projected to rise to 30.2 million. Therefore, the rising incidence of cancer may enhance consumer demand for cancer pain management tools, driving up market growth.
Similarly, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the leading causes of adult mortality worldwide. There are many different ways that chronic pain can start, such as trauma from an accident or back strain from hard lifting, an underlying illness like pancreatitis, spine disease, arthritis, autoimmune illnesses, fibromyalgia, or recurrent migraines. For instance, the annual incidence of spinal cord injuries has been estimated at 60 cases per million in the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center (NSCISC) 2021 datasheet. The rise in chronic pain and the aging population will fuel global market growth.
The growing restrictions on the use of opioid analgesic medicines for the treatment of pain are offering significant market potential. Opioid addiction and prescription drug abuse, such as oxycodone and fentanyl, are important global problems that have a negative influence on people's health and their economic and social well-being. The CDC anticipated that opioid-related overdose deaths accounted for about 93,665 deaths in the United States in 2021. Additionally, according to Medicare report statistics, due to dangerous side effects and stringent government rules, oncologists' prescriptions for opioids decreased by 21% and by 23% from those of other doctors in the last ten years.
𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The neuromuscular pain subsegment dominated the non-opioid pain treatment device market. This segment generated significant revenue in 2022 of UD$ 1,911.9 million, or nearly 38%. This predominance can be linked to an increase in employment that involves extended sitting and a more sedentary lifestyle, which has resulted in an increase in chronic back pain cases. For instance, 64% of employees surveyed in the "It's Time to Switch" study by Godrej Interio's Workplace and Ergonomics Research Cell sat at their desks for more than nine hours each day. Sitting for extended periods of time can strain the body and result in major musculoskeletal issues, which can be the source of back discomfort.
As an illustration, according to the World Health Organization, 60 to 70 percent of adults in industrialized nations have experienced low back discomfort. This issue is further highlighted by the American Chiropractic Association, which claims that back pain is the major cause of disability and keeps many people from working or engaging in other regular activities.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In 2022, North America dominated the global non-opioid pain treatment device market, accounting for over US$ 1,898.9 million, roughly 35% of total sales.
Due to the increased incidence of pain in the region as well, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in this market, and product launches by the leading industry players in the region are anticipated to spur market growth throughout the forecast period.
One of the main drivers behind the market's expansion is chronic pain. One in five persons in the United States are thought to experience chronic pain, according to a study titled "Prevalence of Pain Management Techniques Among Adults with Chronic Pain in the United States, 2019," which was published in the JAMA Network in February 2022. In adults, 1 in 14 reported having severe chronic pain.
The North American nations are coming under more and more government scrutiny regarding the opioid epidemic, which is predicted to be advantageous given the emergence of non-opioid substitutes. As a result, there is a greater need for quick and efficient treatment choices, which is projected to drive the market's expansion.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Since so many businesses are attempting to assist a sizable worldwide population suffering from chronic pain, the industry is extremely fragmented. Different market participants use a wide range of technologies to create products that promote efficient and sustained drug release in an effort to broaden their consumer base and boost product penetration. In addition, there is tremendous competition in the market between established businesses and new entrants.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Abbott Laboratories
• Bayer AG
• Bioelectronics Corporation
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Medtronic plc
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Neurometrix Inc.
• Nuvectra Corporation
• Omron Corporation
• Stryker Corporation
• SPR Therapeutics, LLC
• Stimwave LLC
• Thermotek Inc.
• Zynex Medical
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Neuromuscular
• Musculoskeletal
• Injuries
• Diabetic Neuropathy
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Electroanalgesia
o Implantable Device
• Non-Implantable Device
Traditional TENS
Wearable TENS
o Others
• Radiofrequency Ablation
• Other Emerging Technologies
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Pain Management Centers
• Hospitals
• Homecare
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
