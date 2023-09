Non-Opioid Pain Relief Device Market is Set to Expect Sales of US$ 10,311 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ง๐จ๐ง-๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐จ๐ข๐ ๐ฉ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐Ÿ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ revenue was ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“,๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ,๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, registering a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ‘%during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/non-opioid-pain-relief-device-market The aging world population suffering from chronic pain and the growing desire for non-invasive, non-pharmacological pain management options are the main factors driving the growth of the global non-opioid pain relief device market. The future of the market is bright, with advances centered on intelligent, linked devices that provide individualized pain management.The socioeconomic system is more significantly impacted by pain than by cardiovascular illness, cancer, and diabetes combined. There are many cases of cancer. According to the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, there were 19.3 new cancer cases in the world in 2020. By 2040, this number is projected to rise to 30.2 million. Therefore, the rising incidence of cancer may enhance consumer demand for cancer pain management tools, driving up market growth.Similarly, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the leading causes of adult mortality worldwide. There are many different ways that chronic pain can start, such as trauma from an accident or back strain from hard lifting, an underlying illness like pancreatitis, spine disease, arthritis, autoimmune illnesses, fibromyalgia, or recurrent migraines. For instance, the annual incidence of spinal cord injuries has been estimated at 60 cases per million in the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center (NSCISC) 2021 datasheet. The rise in chronic pain and the aging population will fuel global market growth.The growing restrictions on the use of opioid analgesic medicines for the treatment of pain are offering significant market potential. Opioid addiction and prescription drug abuse, such as oxycodone and fentanyl, are important global problems that have a negative influence on people's health and their economic and social well-being. The CDC anticipated that opioid-related overdose deaths accounted for about 93,665 deaths in the United States in 2021. Additionally, according to Medicare report statistics, due to dangerous side effects and stringent government rules, oncologists' prescriptions for opioids decreased by 21% and by 23% from those of other doctors in the last ten years.๐๐ž๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐๐š๐ข๐ง ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ–% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe neuromuscular pain subsegment dominated the non-opioid pain treatment device market. This segment generated significant revenue in 2022 of UD$ 1,911.9 million, or nearly 38%. This predominance can be linked to an increase in employment that involves extended sitting and a more sedentary lifestyle, which has resulted in an increase in chronic back pain cases. For instance, 64% of employees surveyed in the "It's Time to Switch" study by Godrej Interio's Workplace and Ergonomics Research Cell sat at their desks for more than nine hours each day. Sitting for extended periods of time can strain the body and result in major musculoskeletal issues, which can be the source of back discomfort.As an illustration, according to the World Health Organization, 60 to 70 percent of adults in industrialized nations have experienced low back discomfort. This issue is further highlighted by the American Chiropractic Association, which claims that back pain is the major cause of disability and keeps many people from working or engaging in other regular activities.๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žIn 2022, North America dominated the global non-opioid pain treatment device market, accounting for over US$ 1,898.9 million, roughly 35% of total sales.Due to the increased incidence of pain in the region as well, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in this market, and product launches by the leading industry players in the region are anticipated to spur market growth throughout the forecast period.One of the main drivers behind the market's expansion is chronic pain. One in five persons in the United States are thought to experience chronic pain, according to a study titled "Prevalence of Pain Management Techniques Among Adults with Chronic Pain in the United States, 2019," which was published in the JAMA Network in February 2022. In adults, 1 in 14 reported having severe chronic pain.The North American nations are coming under more and more government scrutiny regarding the opioid epidemic, which is predicted to be advantageous given the emergence of non-opioid substitutes. ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข Abbott Laboratoriesโ€ข Bayer AGโ€ข Bioelectronics Corporationโ€ข Boston Scientific Corporationโ€ข Medtronic plcโ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.โ€ข Neurometrix Inc.โ€ข Nuvectra Corporationโ€ข Omron Corporationโ€ข Stryker Corporationโ€ข SPR Therapeutics, LLCโ€ข Stimwave LLCโ€ข Thermotek Inc.โ€ข Zynex Medicalโ€ข Other Prominent Players 