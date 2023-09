Industrial Pumps Market to Attain a Revenue of US$ 123.23 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ attained revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is estimated to attain a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/industrial-pumps-market An essential area of industrial machinery, the global industrial pump market has experienced consistent growth and development over time. The main cause of the enormous demand for industrial water pumps and chemical pumps is the rise in the use of industrial pumps in various end-use sectors, such as wastewater treatment and chemicals. Due to its numerous benefits, including high efficiency, enhanced performance, and dependability, smart pump systems are anticipated to present profitable potential for market advancement.Construction of water treatment facilities, factories, and power plants has increased owing to the increased global focus on infrastructure development and urbanization; each of these facilities needs industrial pumps in one way or another. For instance, in August 2023, Chickasha built a new water treatment facility due to a tax increase, which, in turn, will increase the demand for pumps. As a result, the steady demand from industries like oil and gas, wastewater treatment, chemicals, and power generation will fuel the market growth.The global industrial pump market is seeing an increase in demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient pumps as environmental concerns grow. This has sparked a trend among manufacturers to focus on the research and development of pumps that not only adhere to operational efficiency measures but also to sustainability objectives. For instance, the Austrian company Kofen has created a household heat pump that, in order to maximize heat output, instantly determines the most affordable and environmentally friendly electricity.๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐”๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ž๐ ๐๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌThe digital revolution of Industry 4.0 has left no industry unscathed, and the industrial pump market is no exception to this powerful transformation. The widespread use of "smart pumps" is a clear trend that is quickly gaining traction.As an illustration, in August 2023, Grundfos, a world pioneer in innovative pump solutions and water technologies, unveiled its new NK and NKE line in Malaysia as the demand for intelligent solutions to construct more connected, resilient, and sustainable cities increases. The premium NKE family of long-coupled end-suction pumps utilizes smart technology to provide simplicity of use, monitoring capabilities, and better connectivity. They also boast industry-leading energy efficiency.Smart pumps' performance can be improved even more with the addition of AI by using previous data to learn from and real-time adaptation to changing environmental conditions. This offers increased operational effectiveness and even higher energy savings.In addition, in March 2023, Delta Electronics and DAC Industrial Electronics, Inc. launched the Delta Motor Mounted Pump Drive MPD Seriesโ€”a smart and energy-efficient water delivery systemโ€”in the Philippines market. Delta MPD is the complete solution for the pump industry that combines intelligent multi-pump controls with high-efficiency IE5-level motors in keeping with the idea of continuously providing smarter and greener products.๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐š๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe oil and gas industry captured about 28.1% revenue share in the global industrial pumps market. Industrial pumps are widely used in the oil and gas industry for several jobs like transporting, processing and extracting crude oil.The use of pumps for offshore drilling operations has increased recently as companies search for new oil and gas resources in deep-sea regions. The need for industrial pumps in the oil and gas industry has surged owing to the expansion of shale gas resources in the Middle East and North America.Non-OPEC and emerging nations are expected to experience considerable increases in global oil and gas output. One of the main factors projected to contribute to the increase is the rising demand for energy, shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane (CBM), which is being caused by the maturity of traditional oil and gas resources. For instance, India's energy demand has grown dramatically, and in the years to come, it will account for 11% of the world's demand, up from its present 5%.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐‡๐š๐ฅ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žIn 2022, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market with 50.3% of the market revenue share. The region is expected to reach 52.0% by 2031, indicating an even more strong dominance, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.In addition to being a major source of primary energy consumption, the oil and gas sector also contributes to the supply of raw materials for several sectors, including petrochemicals, solvents, and fertilizer. The need for these will probably rise due to population growth and fast urbanization, forcing refiners to build new facilities or expand existing ones. The rise in demand will drive the market growth from 2023 to 2031.China is anticipated to be responsible for the large increase in crude oil refining capacity in Asia-Pacific (APAC) throughout the forecast period. In addition, China is one of the world's biggest producers of chemicals. The European Chemical Industry Council statistics show that investments in the nation have likewise reached their best levels in the past ten years.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/industrial-pumps-market The country's industrial pump market is likely to be driven by the growing demand from the chemical and refining industries. In addition, India's refining capacity increased by 0.8% in 2022, reaching a total daily capacity of 5045 thousand barrels. By 2030, India Oil Corp., the country's largest refinery, aimed to boost its capacity from 80.7 million metric tons annually to 150 million metric tons annually. Moreover, there are 4 billion USD worth of projects in various phases of completion.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žThe market landscape is competitive and inventive due to the mixture of well-established businesses and newcomers. Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding AS, ITT Inc., Sulzer Ltd., and Weir Group PLC are important market participants.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ€ข EBARA Corporationโ€ข All Pumps Sales & Serviceโ€ข Flowserve Corporationโ€ข Gainesville Industrial Electric Co.โ€ข Gemmecotti Srlโ€ข Grundfos Pumps Corporationโ€ข Inoxmimโ€ข ITT Incโ€ข Koshin Ltd.โ€ข Premier Fluid Systems Inc.โ€ข Pump Engineering Companyโ€ข Sulzerโ€ข The Weir Group plcโ€ข Torishiima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltdโ€ข Xylemโ€ข Other Prominent players๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Dynamic Pumpo Centrifugal pumpo Vertical Centrifugal Pumpo Horizontal Centrifugal Pumpo Submersible Pumpo Fire Hydrant Pumpโ€ข Positive Displacement Pumpo Diaphragm Pumpo Gear pumpo Piston Pumpo Lobe Pump๐๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Single Stage Pumpโ€ข Two-Stage Pumpโ€ข Multi-Stage Pump๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Engine- Drivenโ€ข Electric Driven Type๐๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Diving Typeโ€ข Non-Submersible Type๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข General Fluid Movementโ€ข Special Fluid Movement๐๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข Agricultureโ€ข Constructionโ€ข Municipalโ€ข Chemical & Materialso Basico Advanced Chemicalso Materialsโ€ข Oil and Gaso Upstreamo Downstream (Refineries and Pipeline)โ€ข Power Generationโ€ข Metal & Miningโ€ข Manufacturingโ€ข Pharmaceuticalโ€ข Food and Beverage Processingโ€ข Automotiveโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spaino Rest of Western Europeโ€ข Eastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiao Rest of Eastern Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando South Koreao ASEANo Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africao UAEo Saudi Arabiao South Africao Rest of MEAโ€ข South Americao Argentinao Brazilo Rest of South America๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/industrial-pumps-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.