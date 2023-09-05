Submit Release
K. Milliner Kitchens, LLC Named The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort’s New Southeast Representative for the U.S. Market

The luxury USVI resort is known for attracting famous guests from the worlds of Sports, Entertainment, and Politics

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot on the heels of her recent consultancy launch announcement, Kay Milliner Kitchens proudly reveals that her company, Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC, has been selected to oversee sales and growth efforts as the Southeastern United States Representative for the prestigious The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, situated on the captivating island of St. Croix.

As a well-known figure in the field of travel and tourism, Kay recently announced that she was taking on an exciting new role with the launch of her own consulting firm, providing expert sales and marketing representation to hotels and tourism-related businesses. With this latest announcement, Kay and her firm will spearhead growth for one of The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort’s key markets.

The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort is considered by many to be a historical gem in the U.S. Virgin Islands, boasting a rich history that began in 1653 when Charles Martel, a Knight of Malta, constructed the resort. Over the years, the location has hosted a long list of distinguished guests, including world-class athletes, famous A-list actors and musicians, and esteemed public servants.

Kay noted her excitement over the new endeavor, commenting that she is “truly honored” to represent The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, an iconic destination that embodies the essence of luxury and history.

“It’s a privilege to contribute to The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort’s continued success in the Southeast U.S. market,” said Kay.

To learn more about K. Milliner Kitchens consulting services, contact Kay at 770-624-9957 or via email at kay@kaymkitchens.com.

About Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC

Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC is dedicated to igniting unparalleled growth within the Travel & Tourism sector. The company specializes in redefining sales and marketing representation by delivering creative solutions that produce tangible and memorable outcomes. For more information, please visit www.kaymkitchens.com.

